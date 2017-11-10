5 picks for art in Las Vegas

Momix 1 - "Opus Cactus"

Part modern dance, part magic, the members of MOMIX move like no one else — as they demonstrate when they return to The Smith Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday with “Opus Cactus,” a two-act journey into the American Southwest that combines inventive choreography, costumes, props and aerial effects. For tickets ($19-$69), click on thesmithcenter.com.

‘Power of Children’

Subtitled “Making a Difference,” this touring exhibit — opening Saturday at the Springs Preserve’s Origen Museum — shares the inspiring stories of Holocaust victim Anne Frank, civil rights activist Ruby Bridges and HIV/AIDS activist Ryan White. “The Power of Children” continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 7 at the preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $4.95 to $18.95; visit springspreserve.org for details.

‘Love Love Love’

In 1967, two Swinging Londoners think love is all they need, but these cheeky boomers must deal with the very real prospect of life when they’re 64 in Cockroach Theatre’s regional premiere of Mike Bartlett’s satirical “Love Love Love.” Performances continue through Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees Sunday and Nov. 19, at the Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St. For tickets ($15-$25), visit cockroachtheatre.com.

Doo-Wopp Hall of Fame

It’s all in the family as Pete Hernandez of the Love Notes (father of Bruno Mars), Ron McPhatter (son of Drifters legend Clyde McPhatter) and Ernie Valens (cousin of Ritchie Valens) bop into Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; tickets ($39-$62) are available at thesmithcenter.com.

‘The Fantasticks’

Try to remember — and if you remember, follow Super Summer Theatre’s Off-Season Series to the musical charmer “The Fantasticks,” which continues through Nov. 19 at SST Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 208, at 7 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For tickets ($25), visit supersummertheatre.org/tickets.