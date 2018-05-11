5 picks for art in Las Vegas in the week ahead

Paraguayan harpist Mariano Gonzalez will perform at the Winchester Cultural Center May 11 with the Ballet Iberoamericano del Paraguay.

Debbie Allen is one of the honorees at the Capezio Dance Awards May 14 at The Smith Center's Reynolds Hall.

‘Monuments’

Nevada’s national monuments — Basin and Range, Gold Butte and Tule Springs Fossil Beds — may be works of art in themselves. But multiple local artists add their talents to the mix in “Monuments,” featuring works inspired by the scenic locations, at the Sahara West Library’s Studio gallery, 9600 W. Sahara Ave., through June 23. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. weekends. For more information, visit friendsofgoldbutte.org/monumentsexhibition.

‘Candide’

The Leonard Bernstein 100th birthday salute continues with the sprightly comic operetta “Candide,” as idealistic innocents face misadventures in “the best of all possible worlds.” Henderson Symphony Orchestra wraps up its season with a free staged concert performance at 8 p.m. Friday at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. More information: hendersonsymphony.org.

Mariano Gonzalez

Paraguyan harpist and composer Mariano Gonzalez has played everywhere from Carnegie Hall to the Kennedy Center. But at 7 p.m. Friday, he headlines a hometown concert at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive, along with the Ballet Iberoamericano del Paraguay. Tickets ($11-$13) are available at clarkcountynv.gov/parksregistration.

12 Inches of Sin

The annual juried art competition featuring artworks no larger than 12-by-12 inches, for those 21 and older, returns from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Core Contemporary at New Orleans Square, 500 E. Karen Ave., Suite D222. For more details, visit bit.ly/2KIoA5d.

Dance Awards

The Capezio Dance Awards celebrate more than a century of fancy footwork with salutes to award winners (including lifetime achievement honoree Debbie Allen) and performances from Savion Glover, Cirque du Soleil, Nevada Ballet Theatre, the Contemporary West Dance Theatre and more, at 7:30 p.m. Monday at The Smith Center. Proceeds benefit the Actors Fund and NBT’s FutureDance program; for tickets ($26-$79), visit thesmithcenter.com