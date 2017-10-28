5 picks for art in Las Vegas this week

Winchester Cultural Center's annual Life in Death Festival. Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo

Life in Death Festival

From decorated altars to satirical poems, the Winchester Cultural Center’s 17th annual Life in Death Festival brings the Day of the Dead to life from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Also on the schedule: a juried art exhibit, craft workshops, music and dance and, of course, festive foods. Admission is free (some fees for food and workshops); for details, go to clarkcountynv.gov/parks.

Music Unwound

A weeklong series celebrating the lives and work of composers Aaron Copland, Silvestre Revueltas and other Mexican composers kicks off with a Monday reception ($50) benefiting the Las Vegas Philharmonic Guild and continues Tuesday and Wednesday with movies and presentations at UNLV’s Barrick Museum and Doc Rando Recital Hall; for details, visit musicunwoundvegas.com.

‘Wit’

A professor and poetry scholar battles late-stage ovarian cancer in Margaret Edson’s poignant Pulitzer Prize winner “Wit.” A Public Fit’s production opens a five-weekend run at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway; performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3-4, 9-10 and 16-18, with 2 p.m. matinees Nov. 5, 11, 18 and 19. For tickets ($25-$30), visit apublicfit.org.

‘Ranching’

After a Carson City run, photographer Jeff Scheid’s “Ranching in the High Desert” moves to the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas, opening at 2 p.m. Saturday with speeches by Scheid and Anna Fallini-Berg, whose family ranch is featured in the photographs. The exhibit continues through December at 309 S. Valley View Blvd.; admission is $9.95 for Nevada residents and $19.95 for nonresidents. Details: bit.ly/2lbxm2S.

Jimmy Hopper

He’s played rooms from the Rio’s VooDoo Lounge to Bellagio’s Fontana Bar, but Jimmy Hopper’s latest gig brings him to Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center, where he’ll croon favorites by singers from Frank Sinatra to Barbra Streisand. Myroslava Khomik, the Las Vegas Philharmonic’s principal violinist, joins the party at 7 p.m. Wednesday; for tickets ($29-$42), click on thesmithcenter.com.