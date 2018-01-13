5 picks for art in Las Vegas this week

The Las Vegas Philharmonic spotlights three orchestra members in a program selected by the musicians themselves.

Las Vegas Philharmonic musicians perform. (Credit: Las Vegas Philharmonic.)

Donato Cabrera conducts the Las Vegas Philharmonic. (Credit: Las Vegas Philharmonic)

Harpist Kim Glennie is shown with one of her instruments at her Las Vegas home. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

‘Musicians’ Choice’

The Las Vegas Philharmonic spotlights three orchestra members in a program selected by the musicians themselves: Debussy’s Danses sacree et profane, with harpist Kimberly Glennie; Vaughan Williams’ Oboe Concerto, featuring oboist Stephen Caplan; and C.P.E. Bach’s Cello Concerto in A Major, with cellist Andrew Smith. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall; music director Donato Cabrera’s pre-concert conversation is at 6:30 p.m. For tickets ($30-$109), visit thesmithcenter.com or lvphil.org.

Lisa Fischer

Grammy winner Lisa Fischer’s no longer “20 Feet From Stardom,” the Oscar-winning 2013 documentary about her and other unsung backup singers. She returns with Grand Baton to headline Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center, demonstrating her command of musical styles, from rock to blues and beyond, at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday; tickets are $35 to $65 and available at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’

In Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning tale of “Mississippi mendacity,” a plantation family gathering to celebrate patriarch Big Daddy’s birthday triggers steamy secrets and sexual tensions. Majestic Repertory Theatre’s production continues at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 28 at 1217 S. Main St. For tickets ($25), click on majesticrepertory.com.

‘Toast to Broadway’

Summer may be long gone, but Super Summer Theatre’s Off-Season Series continues with “A Baby Boomer’s Toast to Broadway,” featuring show-stoppers from such Broadway classics as “My Fair Lady,” “West Side Story,” “Gypsy,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Chicago” and “Hello, Dolly!” Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 21 at Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd.; tickets ($25) are available at supersummertheatre.org.

Marlane Coker

It’s time for all that jazz as singer and pianist Marlane Coker teams up with the Las Vegas Hot Cole Orchestra to perform stylized interpretations of American standards at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. For tickets ($11 in advance, $13 on concert day), visit ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks.