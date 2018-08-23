5 picks for art in Las Vegas this week

Amanda McBroom (The Smith Center)

Ann Hampton Callaway (The Smith Center)

‘Divalicious’

Two divas share the stage Saturday at Cabaret Jazz. Singer-songwriters Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway, pictured, perform selections from the Great American Songbook and their own original songs at 8:30 p.m. at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $17 to $35 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Vegas Variety Show’

Aussie Heat hosts a benefit show for Opportunity Village’s Fine & Performing Arts Program on Wednesday. The entertainment showcase features dancers from the all-male revue, talent from the nonprofit’s arts program and entertainers from shows and venues around the valley. The all-ages show starts at 4 p.m. at Opportunity Village’s Ralph and Betty Engelstad Campus, 6050 S. Buffalo Drive. Tickets are $15 at the door or at opportunityvillage.com.

‘Fiesta Mexicana’

Ballet Folklorico Sol Huasteco will present an evening of festive folk dances at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. The program, featuring Elko Mexican Folkloric Ballet, will include dances from various states of Mexico. Tickets are $12 in advance at clarkcountynv.gov and $14 on event day.

Art exhibit

Landscape and wildlife photography are featured in Jose and Blanca Rodriguez’s new exhibit, “Visions of Nature.” The opening reception will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Summerlin Library & Performing Arts Center, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. For more information, visit lvccld.org.

The Underground

The Kai Brant Duo performs Saturdays through August in The Underground at The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave. Located in the museum’s basement, the speakeasy offers live jazz from 7 to 10 p.m. Entry is free with the password “cool cats.” For details, visit themobmuseum.org.