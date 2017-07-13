5 picks for art in Las Vegas this week

Film noir gets a comic twist in Adam Szymkowicz’s mature-audiences “Clown Bar,” in which an oversized-shoe gumshoe sets out to avenge a murder and rekindle an old flame.

Film noir gets a comic twist in Adam Szymkowicz’s mature-audiences “Clown Bar,” in which an oversized-shoe gumshoe sets out to avenge a murder and rekindle an old flame. Majestic Repertory Theatre’s immersive staging (for which every audience member gets a red nose) continues at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays at 1217 S. Main St.; for tickets ($25), visit www.majesticrepertory.com.

Scorpius Dance Theatre

Mainstream dance and popular music combine as director Lisa Starry’s touring troupe brings modern and contemporary works to the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St., at 7 p.m. Saturday. For tickets ($12-$24), click on www.artslasvegas.org.

Barry Sweet

Las Vegas-based photographer Barry Sweet, a two-time Pulitzer Prize nominee, headlines the Corner Gallery’s monthly “Pen &Palette” session at 2:30 p.m. Sunday inside the Arts Factory, where Sweet will discuss (and sign) his latest book, “Split Seconds: Four Decades of News Photography From the Pacific Northwest and Beyond.” For more details, visit lasvegascornergallery.com.

‘Third World America’

Artist Daniel Miller revisits the subject of homelessness in “Third World America II,” capturing the stark reality of his subjects and their circumstances. The free exhibit opens Tuesday and continues through Sept. 30 at Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas; gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. (A free artist reception will take place from noon to 3 p.m. July 22.) For additional details, visit leftofcenterart.org.

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Hip-hop artist Secret Agent 23 Skidoo — a Grammy winner for his children’s album “Infinity Plus One” — continues Las Vegas’ Children’s Summer Performance Series with an acclaimed blend of funky music, witty wordplay and call-and-response anthems; he visits the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St., at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. For tickets ($3.50-$5.50, plus tax), click on www.artslasvegas.org.