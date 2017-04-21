5 picks for art in Las Vegas this week

Jonathan Rhodes Lee Jennifer Grim Associate Professor of Music (Josh Hawkins/UNLV Photo Services)

Baroque festival

Party like it’s 1699 and go for baroque at the inaugural Las Vegas Baroque Festival, which concludes this weekend with multiple events at UNLV’s Doc Rando Recital Hall, including the award-winning Archetti Baroque String Orchestra (7:30 p.m. Friday), the Faculty and Guests Chamber Concert (7:30 p.m. Saturday), a Baroque Play-Along (1 p.m. Sunday), a Baroque Dance Party (2 p.m. Sunday in the Alta Ham Fine Arts dance studio) and prize-winning organist Craig Cramer (4 p.m. Sunday). For tickets ($8-$10) and more details, visit lasvegasbaroquefestival.com.

Lucy Woodward

Jazz and pop singer Lucy Woodward has sung with everyone from Rod Stewart to Celine Dion to Carole King, but she’s soloing in the spotlight this weekend at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz; for tickets ($39-$59), call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

Meshugginah Klezmorim

Songs and dance add up to one crazy time as the Meshugginah Klezmorim band joins the Ethnic Express International Folkdancing Club for an afternoon devoted to Israeli dance at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive; for tickets ($11 in advance, $13 on show day), call 702-455-7340 or visit www.clarkcountynv.gov.

‘Give Me the Simple Life’

There’s strength in numbers, as the 19-piece Bruce Harper Big Band reteams with singer Elisa Fiorillo at 7 p.m. Monday in The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz for jazz standards, classics from the Great American Songbook and the works of composer-arranger Allen Imbach. For tickets ($20-$35), call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

Comedic bout

Two stand-up standouts pull no punch lines as Dick Capri (“Now That’s Funny! The Living Legends of Stand-up Comedy”) and Steve Solomon (“My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish &I’m in Therapy”) face off in comedic combat, launching a five-day series of bouts at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in The Smith Center’s Troesh Studio Theater; for tickets ($35-$40), call 702-749-2000 or click on www.thesmithcenter.com.