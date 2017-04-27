5 picks for art in Las Vegas

Humorist David Sedaris blends readings, recollections and an audience question-and-answer session Sunday evening at The Smith Center's Reynolds Hall. (Courtesy photo)

Lizz Wright

The legendary Ella Fitzgerald’s 100th birthday is definitely something to sing about — which is exactly what vocalist Lizz Wright will do when she visits The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz at 7 p.m. Saturday, performing Ella favorites (including a rendition of “The Nearness of You” that went viral on Facebook) plus selections from her latest studio album, “Freedom &Surrender.” For tickets ($39-$65), visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

‘Beyond the Glass’

The late-night diner patrons who populate Edward Hopper’s renowned painting “Nighthawks” come to life in Francis DiClemente’s “Beyond the Glass,” the winner of Las Vegas Little Theatre’s ninth annual New Works Competition, which begins a three-weekend run Friday in the Little Theatre’s Fischer Black Box, 3920 Schiff Drive. Performances continue at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 14; for tickets ($14-$15), click on www.lvlt.org.

‘Bride of Frankenstein’

Halloween may be six months away, but a spooky mood is guaranteed when “The Bride of Frankenstein” materializes, courtesy of the College of Southern Nevada’s dance program. Featuring choreography by Kelly Roth and original music by Norwegian composer Thor Ellyk, the dance chills begin at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. For tickets ($5-$8), call 702-651-5483.

Erich Bergen

Former Las Vegas “Jersey Boy” Erich Bergen takes a break from TV’s “Madam Secretary” to return to his musical roots — and The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz — for another tour through musical history with selections from the Great American Songbook to contemporary hits at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $39 to $65; call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

David Sedaris

Sardonic social commentary and withering wit are on the menu when best-selling humorist David Sedaris stops by The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to share new stories and observations, along with sneak previews of his 2017 publications. Visit www.thesmithcenter.com for tickets ($49-$59).