5 winter art attraction in Las Vegas this week

Visitors at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden

Christmas may be over, but winter continues to bloom at Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, where more than 30,000 flowers adorn the displays. Among the highlights: a 42-foot white fir sparkling with 7,000 lights and 2,500 ornaments, a towering ice princess and a polar bear family. The free display continues through Jan. 6; visit bellagio.com for details.

Kwanzaa Celebration

The annual celebration honoring African heritage in African-American culture continues through Jan. 1, but annual festivities begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd., with a free program themed “Affirming African Values, Culture and Community with Purpose.” For more information, click on artslasvegas.org.

Winter Wonderland

In the skies or down-to-earth, a wide world of winter experiences inspires the Discovery Children’s Museum’s Winter Wonderland program through Jan. 7, including an interactive planetarium experience ($3-$6), exploring “Super Cold Science” (complete with mixing a batch of peppermint ice cream) and making winter-themed keepsakes. Admission is $10.50 to $14.50. Visit discoverykidslv.org for details.

December to Remember

December (not to mention 2017) may be ending Sunday, but the Las Vegas Natural History Museum’s December to Remember celebration continues through Jan. 7, exploring diverse cultural traditions — and universal themes of friendship and family. Admission is $6 to $12; more information is available at lvnhm.org.

‘From Refuse to Reuse’

One person’s castoff is an artist’s inspiration, as “From Refuse to Reuse” demonstrates, featuring artworks made from found or discarded objects. A meet-the-artist reception launches the show from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Las Vegas City Hall’s Grand Gallery, 495 S. Main St.; the exhibit continues through March 22. Visit artslasvegas.org for details.