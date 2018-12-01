6 gift ideas for your favorite bookworm

Even in these days of high-tech literature delivery systems, there’s nothing like enjoying a book — or a book-related item ortwo — around the holidays. Here are some gifts that the book lover in your life will appreciate.

SolartUSA 100 Essential Novels Scratch-Off Poster

Girl Detective Pin

It’s described as “Girl Detective Pin,” but uncovering the identity of that striking silhouette is a mystery any book-loving sleuth can solve. And the pin is made from reclaimed books. $20, uncommongoods.com

Novel poster

Think of SolartUSA’s 100 Essential Novels scratch-off poster as a sort of Advent calendar for bibliophiles. Remove the gold leaf from each book’s cover to reveal the full cover design and create a striking piece of wall art. $25.99, amazon.com

Book candle

E-readers are great, but they lack the heady scent of a real book. The Books Candle replicates the scent of an old leatherbound book with hints of cedar, sandalwood and vanilla. $29.95, homesickcandles.com

The Believer subscription

Support homegrown literature with a gift subscription to The Believer, the arts, literature and culture journal published by Black Mountain Institute at UNLV. Six-issue yearly subscriptions are $48, believermag.com/shop

MoMA pop-up book

The title says it all: “This Book Is a Camera.” Designer Kelli Anderson’s pop-up book from the Museum of Modern Art turns into a working paper camera, giving kids — or intrigued adults — a practical lesson in both photography and art. It comes with five sheets of photographic paper and instructions for developing your photos at home. $26.95, store.moma.org

RBG in the house

The most intriguing coffee-table book you’ll see this holiday season is sure to be “Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life,” a photo-packed volume examining the life of the coolest U.S. Supreme Court justice we’ve seen in, well, forever. $35, Knopf