6 gift ideas for your favorite bookworm

By
December 1, 2018
 

Even in these days of high-tech literature delivery systems, there’s nothing like enjoying a book — or a book-related item or two — around the holidays. Here are some gifts that the book lover in your life will appreciate.

Girl Detective Pin

It’s described as “Girl Detective Pin,” but uncovering the identity of that striking silhouette is a mystery any book-loving sleuth can solve. And the pin is made from reclaimed books. $20, uncommongoods.com

Novel poster

Think of SolartUSA’s 100 Essential Novels scratch-off poster as a sort of Advent calendar for bibliophiles. Remove the gold leaf from each book’s cover to reveal the full cover design and create a striking piece of wall art. $25.99, amazon.com

Book candle

E-readers are great, but they lack the heady scent of a real book. The Books Candle replicates the scent of an old leatherbound book with hints of cedar, sandalwood and vanilla. $29.95, homesickcandles.com

The Believer subscription

Support homegrown literature with a gift subscription to The Believer, the arts, literature and culture journal published by Black Mountain Institute at UNLV. Six-issue yearly subscriptions are $48, believermag.com/shop

MoMA pop-up book

The title says it all: “This Book Is a Camera.” Designer Kelli Anderson’s pop-up book from the Museum of Modern Art turns into a working paper camera, giving kids — or intrigued adults — a practical lesson in both photography and art. It comes with five sheets of photographic paper and instructions for developing your photos at home. $26.95, store.moma.org

RBG in the house

The most intriguing coffee-table book you’ll see this holiday season is sure to be “Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life,” a photo-packed volume examining the life of the coolest U.S. Supreme Court justice we’ve seen in, well, forever. $35, Knopf

