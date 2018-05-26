A by-the-numbers look at ‘Hamilton’

The Tony-winning, Pulitzer-winning, Grammy-winning musical “Hamilton” is a multivenue phenomenon.

The national touring company of "Hamilton," playing The Smith Center May 29-June 28, 2018.

The Tony-winning, Pulitzer-winning, Grammy-winning musical “Hamilton” is a multivenue phenomenon. From theaters — including, starting Tuesday, Las Vegas’ own Smith Center for the Performing Arts — to bookstores to music streaming services, “Hamilton” ranks as one for the record books. A few pertinent figures:

1 million plus:Number of copies Ron Chernow’s book “Alexander Hamilton,” which inspired the musical, has sold

5: Number of current “Hamilton” productions (Broadway, Chicago, London, two separate U.S. tours)

$12.5 million: Cost to bring “Hamilton” to Broadway

$3.2 million: Weekly box-office gross for “Hamilton” on Broadway, week ending May 20

$600,000: estimated weekly profit for “Hamilton’s” Broadway production

10,754: Total audience for “Hamilton” on Broadway, week ending May 20

1,165: Total “Hamilton” performances on Broadway, as of May 20

16: Total number of nominations, 2016 Tony Awards (the most ever for any production)

11: Total number of Tony Awards, 2016

3: Total number of Tony Awards won by “Hamilton” writer-composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (best book and best original score for “Hamilton,” best original score for “In the Heights”)

30: Percentage increase for Broadway Las Vegas subscriptions at The Smith Center for current season featuring “Hamilton”

11: Number of 53-foot trailers transporting the “Hamilton” tour

513: Number of lighting instruments used in the “Hamilton” production

138: Number of weeks “Hamilton’s” original cast album has been on the Billboard 200 Album Chart (as of the week of May 26)

2 billion: Number of on-demand audio streams in the U.S. for songs from “Hamilton’s” cast album

1.5 million: Number of “Hamilton” cast albums sold in the U.S.

3: Peak chart position for “Hamilton” cast album on the Billboard 200 chart

12: Chart position of “Hamilton’s” cast album debut on the Billboard 200 chart

Sources: The Broadway League, Internet Broadway Database, The New York Times, Nielsen Music, Penguin Books, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts