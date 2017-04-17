A stylish way to start your day

Ron Arad, illy Art Collection, espresso blue cup

Ron Arad, espresso, piattino (illy Art Collection)

Ron Arad, collezione completa verticale (illy Art Collection)

Ron Arad, espresso (illy Art Collection)

How about a splash of artwork with your morning coffee?

Trieste-based Illy unveiled the latest additions to its Art Collection in Milan earlier this month.

The sets of porcelain espresso and cappuccino cups and saucers feature designs by Tel Aviv architect Ron Arad, whose designs have been selected for the new Adidas Stadium in Paris and the Maserati showroom in Modena. Available at illyusa.com in sets of six espresso cups, two espresso cups, six cappuccino cups and two cappuccino cups; prices range from $55 to $175. Available at illy caffe at The Venetian in Las Vegas in mid-June.

