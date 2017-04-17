A stylish way to start your day

ad-fullscreen
By John Przybys Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2017 - 5:43 pm
 

How about a splash of artwork with your morning coffee?

Trieste-based Illy unveiled the latest additions to its Art Collection in Milan earlier this month.

The sets of porcelain espresso and cappuccino cups and saucers feature designs by Tel Aviv architect Ron Arad, whose designs have been selected for the new Adidas Stadium in Paris and the Maserati showroom in Modena. Available at illyusa.com in sets of six espresso cups, two espresso cups, six cappuccino cups and two cappuccino cups; prices range from $55 to $175. Available at illy caffe at The Venetian in Las Vegas in mid-June.

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

