Amber Unicorn, a revered bookstore, closes in Las Vegas
Amber Unicorn Books closed its doors Sunday after decades of serving Southern Nevada bibliophiles.
The used and antiquarian bookstore, which also was known nationally for its cookbook collection, was founded almost 40 years ago by Myrna Donato and her husband, Lou, who died in November 2017. Myrna Donato attributed the closing to a fatal reduction in foot traffic following the move of a Trader Joe’s in the plaza at 2101 S. Decatur Blvd.
A going out of business sale had been going on for several weeks.