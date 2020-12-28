42°F
Amber Unicorn, a revered bookstore, closes in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2020 - 11:05 pm
 
Myrna Donato, owner of Amber Unicorn Books, checks customers out on the last business day at the Vegas landmark on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Era Kuka, 10, waits to check out at Amber Unicorn Books on the last business day of the Vegas landmark on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Myrna Donato, owner of Amber Unicorn Books, assists customers at the front desk on the last business day at the Vegas landmark on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Nicholas Bar, bottom/left, and Jacqueline Lee shop at Amber Unicorn Books on the last business day at the Vegas landmark on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Myrna Donato, owner of Amber Unicorn Books, closes shop on the last business day at the Vegas landmark on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Myrna Donato, right, owner of Amber Unicorn Books, buys the last book before the Vegas landmark closed permanently on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Gail Hees, left, and husband Randy shop at Amber Unicorn Books on the last business day of the Vegas landmark on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Myrna DonatoÕs card sits on the front desk of Amber Unicorn Books, while the storeÕs owner assists customers on the last business day of the Vegas landmark on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Myrna Donato, owner of Amber Unicorn Books, looks out at the sunset after locking the doors on the last business day of the Vegas landmark on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Myrna Donato, owner of Amber Unicorn Books, checks customers out on the last business day at the Vegas landmark on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Customers exit Amber Unicorn Books on the last business day of the Vegas landmark on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Customers flood the front desk at Amber Unicorn Books on the last business day of the Vegas landmark on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Myrna Donato, owner of Amber Unicorn Books, closes shop on the last business day at the Vegas landmark on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Myrna Donato, right, owner of Amber Unicorn Books, checks customers out on the last business day at the Vegas landmark on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Jen Johnson, left, and Charlann Rockhill exit Amber Unicorn Books on the last business day of the Vegas landmark on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A row of books at Amber Unicorn Books on the last business day of the Vegas landmark on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Mary Martinez shops at Amber Unicorn Books on the last business day at the Vegas landmark on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Amber Unicorn Books closed its doors Sunday after decades of serving Southern Nevada bibliophiles.

The used and antiquarian bookstore, which also was known nationally for its cookbook collection, was founded almost 40 years ago by Myrna Donato and her husband, Lou, who died in November 2017. Myrna Donato attributed the closing to a fatal reduction in foot traffic following the move of a Trader Joe’s in the plaza at 2101 S. Decatur Blvd.

A going out of business sale had been going on for several weeks.

