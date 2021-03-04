Area15 adding concert, events space for crowds of 20,000

The Grounds is a four-acre project on the site of the former Scandia Family Fun Center,

In preparation for the days when Las Vegans can once again gather, tens of thousands of people at a time, Area15 has broken ground on a new space for hosting large events, including concerts and festivals.

The Grounds, a four-acre project on the site of the former Scandia Family Fun Center, is expected to accommodate up to 20,000 guests as early as this summer.

“Expanding the Area15 campus has always been part of the overall plan for the project,” Winston Fisher, Area15’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting large-scale music concerts and festivals on The Grounds. The proximity of the land to Area15, the Strip and downtown Las Vegas will provide the concert-goer with an unparalleled experience.”

Combined with the complex’s adjoining A Lot, The Grounds would offer more than 222,000 square feet of space that could welcome 23,500 guests.

Area15 already houses a variety of art installations and immersive activations and is anchored by the recently opened Omega Mart.

