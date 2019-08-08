Area15 in Las Vegas announces addition of bar with giant, twinkling tree

Oddwood will be in the Spine, the main corridor of the experiential commerce center slated to open in January.

New rendering showcases Oddwood’s nearly 23-foot-tall LED Japanese maple tree at AREA15. (Rendering Courtesy of Design + Distill)

When Area15 opens later this year, the first thing visitors will see when they enter will be a towering, twinkling Japanese maple tree.

The otherworldly tree is the second bar announced at the under-construction experiential commerce center in Las Vegas.

Oddwood will serve a variety of premium beers and cocktails along with a full coffee bar provided by Vesta Coffee Roasters. Its beacon will be the 28-feet-long and 17-feet-wide canopy with more than 5,000 shining LED lights.

The idea behind Oddwood is a “lost forest where only odd, digital seeds remain.” The new space will include drink tables and mini-lanterns by HYBYCOZO, whose laser-cut designs will cast unusual geometric shadows throughout the space.

The concept will be produced from the creator of Las Vegas downtown hangouts including Commonwealth, The Laundry Room and Park on Fremont. Ryan Doherty of Corner Bar Management Group led the design and creation of Oddwood in partnership with AREA15’s creative team.

Area15 is slated to open in January. Oddwood will be in the Spine, the main corridor of the complex. Previously announced tenants include Emporium arcade-bar, VR company Nomadic and an immersive art attraction by Meow Wolf.

