45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Arts & Culture

Area15 opens Wanderland for holiday season

The tree lights are turned on during the lighting ceremony for the kick-off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2020 - 7:50 pm
 
Individuals attend the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27 ...
Individuals attend the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Individuals attend the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27 ...
Individuals attend the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Area15's "Wanderland" holiday experience kicks off on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Eli ...
Area15's "Wanderland" holiday experience kicks off on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Lina Zuleta, 38, left, Mark White, 56, center, and Logan White, 2, of Henderson, watch the ligh ...
Lina Zuleta, 38, left, Mark White, 56, center, and Logan White, 2, of Henderson, watch the lighting ceremony during the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
The tree lights are turned on during the lighting ceremony for the kick off of "Wanderland" hol ...
The tree lights are turned on during the lighting ceremony for the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Individuals wait in line for hot chocolate and other concessions during the kick off of "Wander ...
Individuals wait in line for hot chocolate and other concessions during the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Area15's "Wanderland" holiday experience kicks off on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Eli ...
Area15's "Wanderland" holiday experience kicks off on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Lit trees surround igloos during the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on F ...
Lit trees surround igloos during the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Decorations are seen at the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, No ...
Decorations are seen at the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Toys are thrown to kids from a sleigh during the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at ...
Toys are thrown to kids from a sleigh during the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Toys are thrown to kids from a sleigh during the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at ...
Toys are thrown to kids from a sleigh during the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Gabriel Sena, 35, of Henderson, left, and Alexis Frazer, 27, of North Las Vegas play lawn games ...
Gabriel Sena, 35, of Henderson, left, and Alexis Frazer, 27, of North Las Vegas play lawn games during the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Gabriel Chairez, 40, left, and Angelica Gonzalez, 40, of Las Vegas, eat in an igloo during the ...
Gabriel Chairez, 40, left, and Angelica Gonzalez, 40, of Las Vegas, eat in an igloo during the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Area15, the immersive art venue, opened Wanderland on Friday for the holiday season.

The display has Balanceville, a 30-foot intergalactic art sleigh with hundreds of holiday lights.

Other features include an illuminated tree-lined village with extraterrestrial surprises, a path of snow globes with Instagram-worthy holiday vignettes, pop-up retailers including Kappa Toys and Wild Muse Boutique and sweets and treats by Emack & Bolio’s.

The experience also has a holiday photo-op inside Henry Chang’s Mad Max-esque kinetic art car, “Mister Fusion,” with Area15’s alien friends.

The Portal, Area15’s indoor 360-degree projection-mapped room, has Holiday 360: The Dream Before, a 30-minute light and sound exhibition.

Wanderland will be open through Jan. 3; hours are 4-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 2-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Area15 is located at 3215 S. Rancho Dr. Guests are required to wear masks.

Preregistration is required for social distancing standards. Ticket prices vary with bundle options also available at area15.com.

MOST READ
1
Suspects in deadly holiday shooting in Henderson arrested in Arizona
Suspects in deadly holiday shooting in Henderson arrested in Arizona
2
Strip, downtown, locals resorts offering steep holiday deals
Strip, downtown, locals resorts offering steep holiday deals
3
Who’s getting sick in Nevada’s latest COVID surge?
Who’s getting sick in Nevada’s latest COVID surge?
4
Infamous Las Vegas fertility doctor the focus of HBO’s ‘Baby God’
Infamous Las Vegas fertility doctor the focus of HBO’s ‘Baby God’
5
Johnathan Abram says Raiders have moved on from Chiefs’ winning TD
Johnathan Abram says Raiders have moved on from Chiefs’ winning TD
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Beyonce poses in the press room at the 59th annual Grammy Aw ...
Beyoncé leads with 9 Grammy nominations
By Mesfin Fekadu The Associated Press

Beyoncé is bringing her black parade to the Grammys: The pop star’s anthem about Black pride scored multiple nominations Tuesday, making her the leading contender with nine.