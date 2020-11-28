Area15 opens Wanderland for holiday season

Area15, the immersive art venue, opened Wanderland on Friday for the holiday season.

The tree lights are turned on during the lighting ceremony for the kick-off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Individuals attend the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Individuals attend the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Area15's "Wanderland" holiday experience kicks off on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Lina Zuleta, 38, left, Mark White, 56, center, and Logan White, 2, of Henderson, watch the lighting ceremony during the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

The tree lights are turned on during the lighting ceremony for the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Individuals wait in line for hot chocolate and other concessions during the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Area15's "Wanderland" holiday experience kicks off on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Lit trees surround igloos during the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Decorations are seen at the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Toys are thrown to kids from a sleigh during the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Toys are thrown to kids from a sleigh during the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Gabriel Sena, 35, of Henderson, left, and Alexis Frazer, 27, of North Las Vegas play lawn games during the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Gabriel Chairez, 40, left, and Angelica Gonzalez, 40, of Las Vegas, eat in an igloo during the kick off of "Wanderland" holiday experience at Area15 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Area15, the immersive art venue, opened Wanderland on Friday for the holiday season.

The display has Balanceville, a 30-foot intergalactic art sleigh with hundreds of holiday lights.

Other features include an illuminated tree-lined village with extraterrestrial surprises, a path of snow globes with Instagram-worthy holiday vignettes, pop-up retailers including Kappa Toys and Wild Muse Boutique and sweets and treats by Emack & Bolio’s.

The experience also has a holiday photo-op inside Henry Chang’s Mad Max-esque kinetic art car, “Mister Fusion,” with Area15’s alien friends.

The Portal, Area15’s indoor 360-degree projection-mapped room, has Holiday 360: The Dream Before, a 30-minute light and sound exhibition.

Wanderland will be open through Jan. 3; hours are 4-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 2-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Area15 is located at 3215 S. Rancho Dr. Guests are required to wear masks.

Preregistration is required for social distancing standards. Ticket prices vary with bundle options also available at area15.com.