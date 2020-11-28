Area15 opens Wanderland for holiday season
Area15, the immersive art venue, opened Wanderland on Friday for the holiday season.
The display has Balanceville, a 30-foot intergalactic art sleigh with hundreds of holiday lights.
Other features include an illuminated tree-lined village with extraterrestrial surprises, a path of snow globes with Instagram-worthy holiday vignettes, pop-up retailers including Kappa Toys and Wild Muse Boutique and sweets and treats by Emack & Bolio’s.
The experience also has a holiday photo-op inside Henry Chang’s Mad Max-esque kinetic art car, “Mister Fusion,” with Area15’s alien friends.
The Portal, Area15’s indoor 360-degree projection-mapped room, has Holiday 360: The Dream Before, a 30-minute light and sound exhibition.
Wanderland will be open through Jan. 3; hours are 4-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 2-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Area15 is located at 3215 S. Rancho Dr. Guests are required to wear masks.
Preregistration is required for social distancing standards. Ticket prices vary with bundle options also available at area15.com.