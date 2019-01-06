Art exhibitions on display in Las Vegas this week

Core Contemporary Gallery’s inaugural national juried art exhibition, featuring photography, assemblage, paintings and mixed-media, will open with a reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

"Misbegotten Places #3" by photographer John Manno will be on display in the new juried art exhibition opening at Core Contemporary Gallery.

"It Is a Girl II" by Danielle Muzina will be on display in the new juried art exhibition opening at Core Contemporary Gallery.

‘Use Other Door’

‘Frozen in Flux’

Paintings and sculptures by Benjamin Schmitt and Benjamin Johnsen are on display in their exhibit “Frozen in Flux.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. benjaminschmittart.com; benjohnsen.blogspot.com

Masters exhibition

Kristin Ferguson, Rita Maroun and Scott Sturman exhibit artwork in the “Celebrating Life Masters Exhibition.” The annual juried art exhibit program features artists who have won three or more awards over the past 18 years. The reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

BCAG exhibit

Photography by Ann Boulais and ceramic artwork by Bill Buris. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Dayo Adelaja

Paintings by Cubist-influenced artist Dayo Adelaja are on display in the exhibit “Adelaja: A Retrospective of a Cubist Artist.” The artist reception will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Student exhibition

A “Candyland” centerpiece, “Clue” game pieces and a “Mr. Potato Head” are among the ceramic works created by students of the Clay Arts Vegas studio for the fun exhibition “Some Assembly Required.” Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

David Veliz

Charcoal and pencil drawings by David Veliz are on display in his exhibit “Fading Shadows.” West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Rematerialized’

Rosanne Giacomini’s exhibit of contemporary fiber art paintings made from a variety of materials including recycled and hand-dyed fabrics, paint, markers, beads, thread, wire and glass. Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. rosannegiacomini.com

Pop-up exhibit

Two photo montages of Las Vegas landmarks by local artist James Stanford are on display in the downtown arts district. The illuminated pop-up exhibit, “Portals,” can be viewed in the storefront windows of the Quivx Building, 1. Charleston Blvd., located next to the Arts Factory. shimmeringzen.com

Photography exhibit

Professional and amateur photography selected for Desert Companion’s 2018 “Focus on Nevada” photo contest feature. Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org; knpr.org/desert-companion.

David Roberts

Etch A sketch renderings of cartoons, portraits and architecture by David Roberts are on display in the exhibit “Beyond the Stairs.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org

