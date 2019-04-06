Art exhibitions on display in Las Vegas this week

A work by Holly Lay

(Leon Syfrit)

(Leon Syfrit)

(Leon Syfrit)

(Holly Lay)

(Holly Lay)

(Holly Lay)

Core Contemporary

The exhibition “BLOW-OUT/FLOW’r-OUT,” featuring sculpturelike photographic prints by Leon Syfrit and mixed-media artwork by Holly Lay. Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

‘Personal Space’

Historic and contemporary Nevada stereoscopic photography, vintage analog cameras, and antique to modern viewers, will be on display in the exhibition “Personal Space: Stereoscopic Nevada.” The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Smith and Deluca’

Analog and mixed media collages by Sid Deluca and Joi Smith. Unit 246 at The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. facebook.com/siddelucaart

‘Golden’

A limited-edition image by sports artist Mark Trubisky to commemorate the Vegas Golden Knights’ inaugural season. Proceeds from sales will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Carnevale Gallery located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com

‘Spring Members Show’

The Nevada Watercolor Society’s 50th anniversary “Spring Members Show” features more than 100 paintings created with water-based media. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St., second floor. mglv.org

City Lights Arts Gallery

Stained-glass artwork by Stephanie Rose is on display in the April exhibit “Glass Art — My Way.” 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com; stephaniesglassart.com

Ed Rivera

Paintings by artist Ed Rivera will be on display in the exhibit “Exploring Geometric, Organic and Other Relevant Subjects.” For more information, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

‘From Darkness Into Light’

Teams from the Illuminating Engineering Society created shadow sculptures from nonperishable goods for the exhibit “From Darkness Into Light.” The food items will benefit Three Square food bank after the exhibit. Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

‘Transitions’

For Women’s History Month, Left of Center Art Gallery is showcasing works illustrating the transitions and phases women experience in their lives in the collaborative exhibition “Transitions.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Christopher J. Brandstetter

Photographs of Detroit schools, homes and other abandoned buildings are on display in Christopher J. Brandstetter’s exhibit “Detroit: Art in Decay.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. facebook.com/chrisbrandstetterphotography

Kathleen Nathan

Kathleen Nathan, CSN adjunct professor of art, displays photographs of daily life during her residence in Brooklyn, New York, in the exhibit “Inside Brooklyn.” Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery; kathleennathanstudio.com

Masters exhibition

Kristin Ferguson, Rita Maroun and Scott Sturman exhibit artwork in the “Celebrating Life Masters Exhibition.” The annual juried art exhibit program features artists who have won three or more awards over the past 18 years. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Paul Lorin

Oil paintings capturing the falling sun on Southwest landscapes are on display in Paul Lorin’s exhibit “Sunsets: Capturing a Moment in Time.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Myranda Bair

Mixed-media artwork focused on the importance of protecting natural resources is on display in Myranda Bair’s exhibit “All That Glitters.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. myrandabair.com

Sush Machida

Sush Machida’s paintings — a combination of modern pop art with traditional Japanese symmetry and animal themes — are on display in the exhibit “Twenty Years in Vegas.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. sushmachida.com

Birgit Tode

Colorful, resin artwork by Birgit Tode is on display in the exhibit “Beauty and Versatility of Resin.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Yayoi Kusama

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s exploration of infinite space is showcased in her installations “Infinity Mirrored Room — Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity” and “Narcissus Garden” at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Wade Hampton

Portrait, landscape and still-life oil paintings by Wade Hampton. West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. wadehampton.com

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

