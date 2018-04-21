Art exhibitions on display in Las Vegas Valley, April 15-21

A teapot created by Denise Woodward-Detrich. (Clay Arts Vegas)

The vase created by Coleton Lunt won "Best of Show" in the "Thrown and Altered" juried show at Clay Arts Vegas. (Clay Arts Vegas)

A ceramic sculpture created by Monica Hewryk. (Clay Arts Vegas)

Clay Arts Vegas

Baskets, vases and pots are among the ceramic sculptures on display in the juried show “Thrown and Altered.” Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St. clayartsvegas.com

Disney artists

Michelle St. Laurent will paint from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To support the Autism Awareness community, a free drawing class will be at 3 p.m. Saturday. On April 29, St. Laurent will paint and sign works from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.Magical Memories Gallery Featuring Disney Fine Art on the Terrace Level at Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. facebook.com/magicalmemoriesgalleries

Wonderland Gallery

Ten paintings by Lynn Adamson Adrian are on display in the exhibit “Faces.” Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110. wonderlandgallery.com

Student artwork

The exhibit “2018 Art of the Young Child” features pieces created by students, ages 6 months to 5 years, in the CSN Early Childhood Education Laboratory Program. College of Southern Nevada Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas, and Charleston Campus Building I, 6365 W. Charleston Blvd. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Carnevale Gallery

Mixed media pieces from photographer Art Wolfe’s “Human Canvas” project, and limited edition fine art prints, are on display. Carnevale Gallery, located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. humancanvasproject.com

‘People Tell the Story’

Portraits in pencil, color pencil, ink and pastel by Donald Corpier Starr. West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. donaldcorpierstarr.com

Student exhibition

Stone sculptures created by students of Sharon Gainsburg Studio are on display in the exhibit “Rock Stars IV.” The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas at Neonpolis Complex, 450 Fremont St., second floor. mglv.org

City Lights Arts Gallery

Watercolor and acrylic paintings from Judi Moreo’s “Choices” Collection. 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

‘Twisted Yarn’

Fiber sculptures represent memories from artist Ailene Pasco’s childhood in the Philippines. Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Yoshiko Shimano

Large-scale print artwork by Yoshiko Shimano, professor of printmaking at the University of New Mexico, are on display in the exhibit “Engraving on Land.” Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

‘World Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

Samurai warrior exhibit

“Samurai: Armor from the Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Collection” represents the evolution of the samurai warrior’s appearance and equipment over 600 years. Items on display include full suits of armor, helmets, weapons and masks. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. bellagio.com

‘Golden Anniversary’

The “50 Years of Preserving History: Celebrating the Golden Anniversary of the Clark County Museum” exhibit presents the museum’s history through a collection of photographs and objects. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Technology and Touch’

Printmakers from San Francisco and Reykjavik, Iceland, explore the balance they must find between handwork and technology. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art at Art Square, 1025 S. First St. priscillafowler.com

Lamar Marchese

A collection of candid on-location portraits of people from around the world are on display in Lamar Marchese’s exhibit “Global Villagers: Street Portraits from Around the World.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘In Between’

Husband-and-wife artists Nanda Sharifpour and Ali Fathollahi exhibit new artwork in a variety of mediums, including video installation, projected image and sculptures. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

BCAG exhibit

Glass art by Boulder City Art Guild member Annalea DeFazio is on display in the exhibit “Annalea by the Sea.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Vinyl banner exhibit

“Red” is the color theme for the vinyl banners on display as part of the city of Las Vegas Aerial Gallery. The exhibit features artwork by eight artists on light poles spanning eight blocks in downtown Las Vegas. First Street Art Trail, located on First Street from Boulder Avenue to Bridger Avenue. 702-229-2787

Obsidian Fine Art

Animal-themed paintings by Mandy Joy and oil figure paintings by Steve Anthony. Obsidian Fine Art at the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240. facebook.com/obsididanfineart

‘Rift’

A wide range of printmaking techniques used by Nevada artists — including intaglio, mezzotint, woodcut and serigraph — are showcased in the exhibition “Rift: A Collection of Nevada Printmakers.” Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Identity Tapestry’

The 20-foot art installation by San Francisco artist Mary Corey March commemorates the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy. Visitors are invited to participate in its creation with webs of hand-dyed yarn and statements of identity and experiences. West Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

