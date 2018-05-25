Art exhibitions on display in Las Vegas Valley, May 20-26

"Covet II" by Hayden Senter --Graphite/Screenprint

"Find Lies to Live" by Hayden Senter

"One Hundred Views" by Hayden Senter

‘Remnants’

Prints and drawings by Portland, Oregon, artist Hayden Senter. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art at Art Square, 1025 S. First St. priscillafowler.com

Andrew Schoultz

The Marjorie Barrick Musuem of Art will host a museumwide installation with murals by Los Angeles-based artist Andrew Schoultz. The opening reception for “In Process: Every Movement Counts” will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Artists in residence

Artwork by Whitney Lynn, Allison Wiese and Karl Orozco are featured in the new exhibit “Neon AIR: Radiant Residents.” The opening reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Cynthia Behr Warso, director of education and engagement at the Neon Museum, will give a curator’s talk at 7 p.m. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Yvonne Betts

Individual colorful butterflies have been shaped into the wings of a single butterfly in the 10-foot art wall exhibit “#ButterflyMe.” Created by Yvonne Betts, the interactive exhibit encourages visitors to pose with the wings and post images to social media. The artist reception will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Eugene Rolfe

Photographs of the Republic of Korea taken by former U.S. Air Force officer Eugene Rolfe while stationed at the Osan Air Force Base are on display in the exhibit “Korea ’76.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Monuments’

Inspired by Gold Butte, Tule Springs Fossil Beds, and Basin and Range national monuments, artists created paintings, wall murals, photography, sound and sculpture works of art. The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. friendsofgoldbutte.org/monumentsexhibition

CSN art show

Artwork created by students in the CSN Fine Arts Department, Art and Art History courses is on display in the “2018 Juried Student Exhibition.” The show includes drawings, paintings, sculptures, printmaking, ceramics, jewelry and design. Fine Arts Gallery and Artspace Gallery at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

Sin City Gallery

Sin City Gallery’s international juried art exhibit “12” of Sin” explores the diverse landscape of sexuality through paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography and mixed media artwork. Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Ste. D222. corecontemporary.com

Juried show

Artwork in a variety of styles and mediums by Las Vegas Artists’ Guild members is on display in the annual members’ juried show “For the Love of Spring.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvartistsguild.org

‘People Tell the Story’

Portraits in pencil, color pencil, ink and pastel by Donald Corpier Starr. West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. donaldcorpierstarr.com

Photography exhibit

Up-close photographs of whales feeding, diving and swimming in the Sea of Cortez off the Baja California Peninsula are on display in Michael Fishbach’s exhibit “The Great Whales.” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

Spring show

Local artists explore subjects through watercolor paintings of landscapes, portraits, abstracts and still life in the Nevada Watercolor Society’s Spring Show. Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Blue Angel

The Blue Angel Motel’s statue, signs from the Neon Museum’s collection and Blue Angel-inspired artwork on display in the limited exhibition “Blue Angel: Between Heaven and Earth.” Neon Museum’s Ne10 Studio, 1001 W. Bonanza Road. neonmuseum.org

‘Celebrating Life!’

The annual juried art exhibit features artwork created by ages 50 and older. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Carnevale Gallery

Mixed media pieces from photographer Art Wolfe’s “Human Canvas” project and limited edition fine art prints are on display. Carnevale Gallery, located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. humancanvasproject

City Lights Arts Gallery

Watercolor, ink and mixed media paintings by Randy Sterns are on display in the exhibit “The Sweetest Riff.” 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

Obsidian Fine Art

The collaborative show features photography and oil paintings by Steve Anthony, photography by Glenn Gove, and paintings by Mandy Joy, based on Gove’s photos. Obsidian Fine Art at the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240. facebook.com/obsididanfineart

‘Twisted Yarn’

Fiber sculptures represent memories from artist Ailene Pasco’s childhood in the Philippines. Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘In Between’

Husband-and-wife artists Nanda Sharifpour and Ali Fathollahi exhibit new artwork in a variety of mediums, including video installation, projected image and sculptures. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘Golden Anniversary’

The “50 Years of Preserving History: Celebrating the Golden Anniversary of the Clark County Museum” exhibit presents the museum’s history through a collection of photographs and objects. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

‘World Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.