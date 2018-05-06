Art exhibitions on display in Las Vegas Valley, May 6-12

"La Contessa" by Karin Sporn

"The Oracle" by Marian Turner

"A Playful Japanese Fish" by Kate Pulling

"It Spoke to Me" by Leslee Hinda Kosloy

Student exhibition

Stone sculptures created by students of Sharon Gainsburg Studio are on display in the exhibit “Rock Stars IV.” The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas at Neonpolis Complex, 450 Fremont St., second floor. mglv.org

CSN art show

Artwork created by students in the CSN Fine Arts Department, Art and Art History courses are on display in the “2018 Juried Student Exhibition.” The show includes drawings, paintings, sculptures, printmaking, ceramics, jewelry and design. An artist reception will feature an awards ceremony, gallery talk, Salon de Refuses and refreshments from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Fine Arts Gallery and Artspace Gallery at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

Gallery of Music &Art

“Subliminal,” a visual art collection by Mikkey Dee, the drummer for Scorpions and Motorhead, and paintings by Marie Plosjo are on display in the exhibit “Wild Metal Show.” Dee and Plosjo will make gallery appearances from 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. S. gma-lv.com

Disney artists

Artists Tim Rogerson and Trevor Carlton will paint and sign works from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Rogerson will also be painting noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. May 13. Magical Memories Gallery Featuring Disney Fine Art on the Terrace Level at Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. S. facebook.com/magicalmemoriesgalleries

‘Offerings in Silk’

Paintings on silk by Boulder City Art Guild member Diane Ricks. The artist reception will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Bash Fine Art

Paintings and prints by contemporary artists Geoffrey Gersten and Jorge Macsorro are on display in the exhibit “Pop Goes the Easel.” Bash Fine Art &Custom Framing, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 14. bashfineart.com

Second Sundays

Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area will host its “Second Sundays” event featuring artist Rob Tuvell from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13. Tuvell will exhibit landscapes, seascapes and desert paintings. There is a $15 vehicle entrance fee. Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center, 1000 Scenic Loop Drive. redrockcanyonlv.org

Carnevale Gallery

Mixed-media pieces from photographer Art Wolfe’s “Human Canvas” project and limited-edition fine art prints are on display. Carnevale Gallery, located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. S. humancanvasproject

Photography exhibit

Up-close photographs of whales feeding, diving and swimming in the Sea of Cortez off the Baja California Peninsula are on display in Michael Fishbach’s exhibit “The Great Whales.” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

Spring Show

Local artists explore subjects through watercolor paintings of landscapes, portraits, abstracts and still life in the Nevada Watercolor Society’s Spring Show. Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Remnants’

Prints and drawings by Portland, Oregon, artist Hayden Senter. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art at Art Square, 1025 S. First St. priscillafowler.com

Eugene Rolfe

Photographs of the Republic of Korea taken by former U.S. Air Force officer Eugene Rolfe while stationed at the Osan Air Force Base are on display in the exhibit “Korea ’76.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

‘People Tell the Story’

Portraits in pencil, color pencil, ink and pastel by Donald Corpier Starr. West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. donaldcorpierstarr.com

City Lights Arts Gallery

Watercolor, ink and mixed media paintings by Randy Sterns are on display in the exhibit “The Sweetest Riff.” 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

Obsidian Fine Art

The collaborative show features photography and oil paintings by Steve Anthony, photography by Glenn Gove and paintings by Mandy Joy, based on Gove’s photos. Obsidian Fine Art at the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240. facebook.com/obsididanfineart

‘Rift’

A wide range of printmaking techniques used by Nevada artists — including intaglio, mezzotint, woodcut and serigraph — are showcased in the exhibition “Rift: A Collection of Nevada Printmakers.” Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘

Identity Tapestry’

The 20-foot art installation by San Francisco artist Mary Corey March commemorates the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy. Visitors are invited to participate in its creation with webs of hand-dyed yarn and statements of identity and experiences. West Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Twisted Yarn’

Fiber sculptures represent memories from artist Ailene Pasco’s childhood in the Philippines. Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘In Between’

Husband-and-wife artists Nanda Sharifpour and Ali Fathollahi exhibit new artwork in a variety of mediums, including video installation, projected image and sculptures. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘World Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

‘Golden Anniversary’

The “50 Years of Preserving History: Celebrating the Golden Anniversary of the Clark County Museum” exhibit presents the museum’s history through a collection of photographs and objects. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

