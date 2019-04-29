MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2019 - 9:53 pm
 
Updated April 28, 2019 - 10:00 pm

‘Personal Space’

Historic and contemporary Nevada stereoscopic photography, vintage analog cameras, and antique to modern viewers are on display in the exhibition “Personal Space: Stereoscopic Nevada.” The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Open Studios

The UNLV Department of Art will host its Spring MFA Open Studios event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. MFA candidates working in a variety of mediums — including printmaking, sculpture, painting, digital art, photography and more — will showcase their recent creations. The studios are located on the second floor of UNLV’s Archie Grant Hall, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, and across the street in the GRS Building, 4570 S. Maryland Parkway. facebook.com/unlvartdept

‘A New Fall’

Visual artist Stephanie Serpick’s paintings of unmade beds and tossed sheets depict the empty bed as personal space in the exhibit “A New Fall.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. stephanieserpick.com

Thomas Shea

Landscape photographs of mountains, oceans, deserts and more by Thomas Shea are on display in the exhibit “Photography Art.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

‘Transitions’

Works illustrating the transitions and phases women experience in their lives are on display in this collaborative exhibition. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Christopher J. Brandstetter

Photographs of Detroit schools, homes and other abandoned buildings are on display in Christopher J. Brandstetter’s exhibit “Detroit: Art in Decay.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. facebook.com/chrisbrandstetterphotography

Nevada Watercolor Society

The Nevada Watercolor Society’s 50th-anniversary “Signature Members Show” features paintings created with water-based media. Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. nevadawatercolorsociety.org

Wade Hampton

Portrait, landscape and still-life oil paintings by Wade Hampton. Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. wadehampton.com

‘Golden’

A limited-edition image by sports artist Mark Trubisky was made to commemorate the Vegas Golden Knights’ inaugural season. Proceeds from sales will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Carnevale Gallery located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com

Ted Polumbaum

Images of Freedom Summer, the Poor People’s Campaign and African American activists, artists, athletes and scholars by photojournalist Ted Polumbaum are on display in the exhibit “Lives on the Line: Images of Civil Rights.” West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

Paul Lorin

Oil paintings capturing the falling sun on Southwest landscapes are on display in Paul Lorin’s exhibit “Sunsets: Capturing a Moment in Time.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient west Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Core Contemporary

The exhibition “BLOW-OUT/FLOW’r-OUT,” featuring sculpturelike fine art photographic prints by Leon Syfrit and mixed-media artwork by Holly Lay. Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Ste. D222. corecontemporary.com

‘Smith and Deluca’

Analog and mixed media collages by Sid Deluca and Joi Smith. Unit 246 at The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. facebook.com/siddelucaart

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes @reviewjournal.com.

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Ed Rivera

Paintings by artist Ed Rivera are on display in the exhibit “Exploring Geometric, Organic and Other Relevant Subjects.” For more information, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

‘Korean Brush Painting’

Traditional Korean brush and ink paintings of landscapes, flowers and animals are on display in James and Christine Kim’s exhibit. West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. lvccld.org

‘From Darkness Into Light’

Teams from the Illuminating Engineering Society created shadow sculptures from nonperishable goods for the exhibit “From Darkness Into Light.” The food items will benefit Three Square food bank after the exhibit. Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

‘Overcast’

A multimedia art exhibition by Brett Bolton. Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

