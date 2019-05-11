Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area’s “Second Sunday” event will feature paintings and a meet-and-greet with artist Rob Tuvell on Sunday.

"Jackson," a painting by Rob Tuvell. Tuvell is the featured artist at Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area's "Second Sunday" event.

"Maxine," a painting by Rob Tuvell. Tuvell is the featured artist at Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area's "Second Sunday" event.

‘Second Sunday’

Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area’s “Second Sunday” event will feature paintings and a meet-and- greet with artist Rob Tuvell from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There is a $15 vehicle entrance fee. Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center, 1000 Scenic Loop Drive. redrockcanyonlv.org

Sally Ripamonti

Paintings by artist Sally Ripamonti will be on display in the exhibit “Oils for Your Pleasure.” The exhibition will open with a cocktail reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. For reservations, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

‘Personal Space’

Historic and contemporary Nevada stereoscopic photography, vintage analog cameras and antique to modern viewers are on display in the exhibition “Personal Space: Stereoscopic Nevada.” The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Spring Members Show’

The Nevada Watercolor Society’s 50th anniversary “Spring Members Show” features more than 100 paintings created with water-based media. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St., second floor. mglv.org

Thomas Shea

Landscape photographs of mountains, oceans, deserts and more by Thomas Shea are on display in the exhibit “Photography Art.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

City Lights Arts Gallery

Gina Geldbach-Hall’s photography and graphic design works are on display in the exhibit “Firegal Designs.” 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

‘Transitions’

Works illustrating the transitions and phases women experience in their lives are on display in the collaborative exhibition “Transitions.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Christopher J. Brandstetter

Photographs of Detroit schools, homes and other abandoned buildings are on display in Christopher J. Brandstetter’s exhibit “Detroit: Art in Decay.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. facebook.com/chrisbrandstetterphotography

LVAG Galleria Gallery

The Las Vegas Artists Guild’s new gallery features fine art — oil and acrylic paintings, sculptures, photography, glass and more — artist meet-and-greets and live painting. Second floor next to Dillard’s at the Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson. lvartistsguild.org

Anne Gravett

Ceramic berry bowls, cat mugs and garden art and weaving creations — rugs, scarves, shawls — are on display in Anne Gravett’s exhibit, “Fire & Fiber.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Traveling exhibition

The history and practice of drawing is showcased in the Nevada Touring Initiative traveling exhibition “Making a Mark.” The reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Artspace Gallery at the CSN North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Forgotten Horizons’

Black-and-white photographs of six national parks in Nevada and New Mexico are showcased in Cody Brothers’ exhibition “Forgotten Horizons.” Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Core Contemporary

The exhibition “BLOW-OUT/FLOW’r-OUT,” featuring sculpturelike photographic prints by Leon Syfrit and mixed-media artwork by Holly Lay. Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Ste. D222. corecontemporary.com

‘A New Fall’

Visual artist Stephanie Serpick’s paintings of unmade beds and tossed sheets depict the empty bed as personal space in the exhibit “A New Fall.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. stephanieserpick.com

‘Animals and Birds Among Us’

Artists depict the connection between humans and animals in four solo shows — Beej Nierengarten-Smith’s “Dogs of India,” Miss Julia Grey’s “Hummingbird Tableaux,” Eva Misa’s “Feral Bunnies” and the late Michael Crespo’s “Animals Among Us.” 1300 S. Main St. No. 110. priscillafowler.com

Nevada Watercolor Society

The Nevada Watercolor Society’s 50th-anniversary “Signature Members Show” features paintings created with water-based media. Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. nevadawatercolorsociety.org

