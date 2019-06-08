94°F
Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2019 - 7:55 pm
 

‘The Wide View’

A sense of artistic freedom can be viewed in three multimedia showcases of works by artists in Opportunity Village’s fine arts program. Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

‘Then and Now’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and the Neon Museum have juxtaposed signs from the Neon Boneyard against their archival vintage images in “Then and Now: The Neon Boneyard Lighting Up Las Vegas.” The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Marion Hoekenga

Watercolors, acrylic paintings, pen drawings and zinc plate etchings by Marion “Happy” Hoekenga are on display in the exhibit “Paint, Pen and Etched Plate.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Juried exhibition

City Lights Art Gallery is showcasing entries in its first photography juried exhibition through June. Winners will be announced at the reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. City Lights Art Gallery, 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

Jack Wilson

Traditional and nontraditional paintings by Jack Wilson will be on display in “Uncommon Curiosities.” The exhibit opens Tuesday. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Hannelore Lowery

Acrylic paintings based on the theme of water are on display in Hannelore Lowery’s exhibit “The Varied Faces of Water.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Pop-up exhibition

Contemporary abstract murals by Nancy Good are on display in the exhibit “Meaning: The Search For.” Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

Federico Veronesi

Fine art photography of African wildlife by Federico Veronesi is on display in the exhibit “One Life.” Carnevale Gallery located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com

Sally Ripamonti

Paintings by artist Sally Ripamonti are on display in the exhibit “Oils for Your Pleasure.” For more information, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

‘Forgotten Horizons’

Black-and-white photographs of six national parks in Nevada and New Mexico are showcased in Cody Brothers’ exhibition “Forgotten Horizons.” Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

‘Frozen in Flux’

Paintings and sculptures by Benjamin Schmitt and Benjamin Johnsen are on display in their exhibit “Frozen in Flux.” Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. benjaminschmittart.com; benjohnsen.blogspot.com

Student exhibition

Artwork created by College of Southern Nevada students — including drawings, paintings, printmaking and design — are showcased in the 2019 Juried Student Exhibition.Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Unraveling Identity’

Denise R. Durate’s multidisciplinary exhibition — featuring sculptural forms, an illustrated glossary and a socially engaged tapestry — reframes the dialogue regarding human sexuality and gender identity by using the botanical world as a metaphor. The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. deniserduarte.com; lvccld.org

‘The Beauty of Purpose’

Paiute crafts — including baskets, arrowheads and stone artifacts — are on display in the exhibition “The Beauty of Purpose: Utilitarian Arts of the Paiute People.”Heritage Gallery at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

^

Thomas Shea

Landscape photographs of mountains, oceans, deserts and more by Thomas Shea are on display in the exhibit “Photography Art.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

^

‘Animals and Birds Among Us’

Artists depict the connection between humans and animals in four solo shows — Beej Nierengarten-Smith’s “Dogs of India,” Miss Julia Grey’s “Hummingbird Tableaux,” Eva Misa’s “Feral Bunnies” and the late Michael Crespo’s “Animals Among Us.” Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, 1300 S. Main St. No. 110. priscillafowler.com

Traveling exhibition

The history and practice of drawing is showcased in the Nevada Touring Initiative traveling exhibition “Making a Mark.” Artspace Gallery at the CSN North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Wade Hampton

Portrait, landscape and still-life oil paintings by Wade Hampton. Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. wadehampton.com

Ted Polumbaum

Images of Freedom Summer, the Poor People’s Campaign and African-American activists, artists, athletes and scholars by photojournalist Ted Polumbaum are on display in the exhibit “Lives on the Line: Images of Civil Rights.” West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient west Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes @reviewjournal.com.

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

