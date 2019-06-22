Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

Artist Jack Wilson showcases paintings and other works at Left of Center Art Gallery through Aug. 31.

Sally Ripamonti

Paintings by artist Sally Ripamonti are on display in the exhibit “Oils for Your Pleasure.” For more information, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the exhibit “Elements of Earth.” Signature Galleries in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

‘Sorry for the Mess’

Justin Favela and Ramiro Gomez showcase collaborative artwork on labor, childhood memories and life in Las Vegas. East and West Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Daniel Miller

A series of paintings call attention to the homeless population in Daniel Miller’s exhibit “Unsheltered.” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. danielmiller-art.com

Federico Veronesi

Fine-art photography of African wildlife by Federico Veronesi is on display in the exhibit “One Life.” Carnevale Gallery located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com

‘Overcast’

A multimedia art exhibition by Brett Bolton. Charleston Heights Arts Center Lobby, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Christopher J. Brandstetter

Photographs of Detroit schools, homes and other abandoned buildings are on display in Christopher J. Brandstetter’s exhibit “Detroit: Art in Decay.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. facebook.com/chrisbrandstetterphotography

Jack Wilson

A variety of works by Jack Wilson — including traditional and nontraditional paintings — are on display in the exhibit “Uncommon Curiosities.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Hannelore Lowrey

Acrylic paintings based on the theme of water are on display in Hannelore Lowrey’s exhibit “The Varied Faces of Water.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Unraveling Identity’

Denise R. Duarte’s multidisciplinary exhibition — featuring sculptural forms, an illustrated glossary, and a socially engaged tapestry — reframes the dialogue regarding human sexuality and gender identity by using the botanical world as a metaphor. The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. deniserduarte.com; lvccld.org

Marion Hoekenga

Watercolors, acrylic paintings, pen drawings and zinc plate etchings by Marion Hoekenga are on display in the exhibit “Paint, Pen and Etched Plate.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘Frozen in Flux’

Paintings and sculptures by Benjamin Schmitt and Benjamin Johnsen are on display in their exhibit “Frozen in Flux.” Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. benjaminschmittart.com; benjohnsen.blogspot.com

‘Then and Now’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and the Neon Museum have juxtaposed neon signs from the Neon Boneyard against their archival vintage images in “Then and Now: The Neon Boneyard Lighting Up Las Vegas.” The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘The Beauty of Purpose’

Paiute crafts — including baskets, arrowheads and stone artifacts — are on display in the exhibition “The Beauty of Purpose: Utilitarian Arts of the Paiute People.” Heritage Gallery at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

Juried exhibition

Entries in to City Lights Art Gallery is showcasing entries in its first photography juried exhibition through June. City Lights Art Gallery, 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

‘Making Marks’

The Fabulous Las Vegas Scribes showcase calligraphy, fine art books and paper arts in the exhibit “Making Marks.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

Traveling exhibition

The history and practice of drawing is showcased in the Nevada Touring Initiative traveling exhibition “Making a Mark.” Artspace Gallery at the CSN North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Animals and Birds Among Us’

Artists depict the connection between humans and animals in four solo shows — Beej Nierengarten-Smith’s “Dogs of India,” Miss Julia Grey’s “Hummingbird Tableaux,” Eva Misa’s “Feral Bunnies” and the late Michael Crespo’s “Animals Among Us.” 1300 S. Main St. No. 110. priscillafowler.com

‘The Wide View’

A sense of artistic freedom can be viewed in three multimedia showcases of works created by artists in Opportunity Village’s fine arts program. Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

Wade Hampton

Portrait, landscape and still-life oil paintings by Wade Hampton. Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. wadehampton.com

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.