Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

Photographer Federico Veronesi exhibits images of African wildlife in his “One Life” exhibit at Carnevale Gallery at Caesars Palace.

"Encounter with Tim" by Federico Veronesi

"Protection" by Federico Veronesi

"Blue Eyes" by Federico Veronesi

"Male Lion in Blowing Wind" by Federico Veronesi

Federico Veronesi

Fine-art photography of African wildlife by Federico Veronesi is on display in the exhibit “One Life.” Carnevale Gallery located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com

Ronaldo Dizon

Ronaldo Dizon’s photographs from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia represent the impermanence of time in “Images Left Behind.” The exhibit will open with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. lvccld.org

Jack Wilson

A variety of works by Jack Wilson — including traditional and nontraditional paintings — are on display in the exhibit “Uncommon Curiosities.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘Overcast’

A multimedia art exhibition by Brett Bolton. Charleston Heights Arts Center Lobby, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the exhibit “Elements of Earth.” Signature Galleries in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

‘Sorry for the Mess’

Justin Favela and Ramiro Gomez showcase collaborative artwork on labor, childhood memories and life in Las Vegas. East and West Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Daniel Miller

A series of paintings call attention to the homeless population in Daniel Miller’s exhibit “Unsheltered.” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. danielmiller-art.com

Sally Ripamonti

Paintings by artist Sally Ripamonti are on display in the exhibit “Oils for Your Pleasure.” For more information, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

Hannelore Lowrey

Acrylic paintings based on the theme of water are on display in Hannelore Lowrey’s exhibit “The Varied Faces of Water.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Unraveling Identity’

Denise R. Duarte’s multi-disciplinary exhibition — featuring sculptural forms, an illustrated glossary and a socially engaged tapestry — reframes the dialogue regarding human sexuality and gender identity by using the botanical world as a metaphor. The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. deniserduarte.com; lvccld.org

‘Frozen in Flux’

Paintings and sculptures by Benjamin Schmitt and Benjamin Johnsen are on display in their exhibit “Frozen in Flux.” Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. benjaminschmittart.com; benjohnsen.blogspot.com

‘Then and Now’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and the Neon Museum have juxtaposed neon signs from the Neon Boneyard against their archival vintage images in “Then and Now: The Neon Boneyard Lighting Up Las Vegas.” The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Making Marks’

The Fabulous Las Vegas Scribes showcase calligraphy, fine art books and paper arts in the exhibit “Making Marks.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

‘The Beauty of Purpose’

Paiute crafts — including baskets, arrowheads and stone artifacts — are on display in the exhibition “The Beauty of Purpose: Utilitarian Arts of the Paiute People.” Heritage Gallery at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

Christopher J. Brandstetter

Photographs of Detroit schools, homes and other abandoned buildings are on display in Christopher J. Brandstetter’s exhibit “Detroit: Art in Decay.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. facebook.com/chrisbrandstetterphotography

‘The Wide View’

A sense of artistic freedom can be viewed in three multimedia showcases of works created by artists in Opportunity Village’s fine arts program. Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

