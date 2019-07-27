Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

The Studio at Sahara West Library features abstract paintings by Valentin Yordanov through Sept. 28.

Abstract paintings by Valentin Yordanov are on display in The Studio at Sahara West Library.

Valentin Yordanov

Abstract paintings depict “non-spaces” in Valentin Yordanov’s exhibit “Beyond Borders.” The opening reception will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. facebook.com/valentin.yordanov.gallery

‘Punks in Vegas’

Images of local musicians taken by photographers Steven Matview, Hunter Wallace, Aaron Mattern and Christopher Mounts will be displayed in the exhibit “Punks in Vegas: An 8 Year Photo Retrospective” opening Thursday. Rebar, 1225 S. Main St. punksinvegas.com

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the exhibit “Elements of Earth.” Signature Galleries in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

‘Jubilee Reunited’

Costumes from the long-running show “Jubilee!” are exhibited with the original drawings by costume designer Pete Menefee. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Jason Tannen

Photographer and educator Jason Tannen explores the urban environment — and his interest in its erosion and obsolescence — in the exhibit “Remnant.” Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Kim Johnson

Large figurative paintings, mixed-media paintings, assemblage and an interactive installation are on display in Kim Johnson’s exhibit “Surfacing.” The artist’s reception will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Gallery at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Dry Wit’

“Dry Wit: Artworks from the Collection of the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art” explores the contrasts that unite the Las Vegas community through paintings, sculptures, illustration and photography. The exhibition will open with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Yidan Guo

Painted figurative artwork by Chinese American artist Yidan Guo is on display in the exhibition “The Art of Introspection.” Artspace Gallery at the CSN North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

‘And Beyond’

Sixteen local artists created space-themed works in a variety of mediums for the Clark County Public Arts exhibit “And Beyond.” Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. facebook.com/winchestercultural

‘The Wide View’

A sense of artistic freedom can be viewed in three multimedia showcases of works created by artists in Opportunity Village’s fine arts program. Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

‘Overcast’

A multimedia art exhibition by Brett Bolton. Charleston Heights Arts Center Lobby, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

‘Sorry for the Mess’

Justin Favela and Ramiro Gomez showcase collaborative artwork on labor, childhood memories and life in Las Vegas. East and West Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Daniel Miller

A series of paintings call attention to the homeless population in Daniel Miller’s exhibit “Unsheltered.” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. danielmiller-art.com

Erik Beehn

College of Southern Nevada alum Erik Beehn showcases a variety of artwork — including paintings, photography, printmaking and installations — in “Are We There Yet?” Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Christopher J. Brandstetter

Photographs of Detroit schools, homes and other abandoned buildings are on display in Christopher J. Brandstetter’s exhibit “Detroit: Art in Decay.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. facebook.com/chrisbrandstetterphotography

‘Life is Colorful’

New acrylic paintings by Jorge A. Betancourt-Polanco, a children’s book author and illustrator — and graphic designer for Las Vegas Review-Journal publications — will be on display in the exhibit “Life Is Colorful.” East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road. jbpolanco.com

‘Into Africa’

Photographs and glass art focusing on five animals of Africa will be on display in Christine Wilson’s exhibit “Into Africa.” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. lvccld.org

Jack Wilson

A variety of works by Jack Wilson — including traditional and nontraditional paintings — are on display in the exhibit “Uncommon Curiosities.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Stefano Ripamonti

Photographs by Stefano Ripamonti are on display in the exhibit “I Spy, With My Little Eye.” For more information, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

Hannelore Lowrey

Acrylic paintings based on the theme of water are on display in Hannelore Lowrey’s exhibit “The Varied Faces of Water.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

‘Making Marks’

The Fabulous Las Vegas Scribes showcase calligraphy, fine art books and paper arts in the exhibit “Making Marks.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

‘The Beauty of Purpose’

Paiute crafts — including baskets, arrowheads and stone artifacts — are on display in the exhibition “The Beauty of Purpose: Utilitarian Arts of the Paiute People.” Heritage Gallery at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art

Mixed-media works are presented in two concurrent solo exhibits — Ken Farkash’s “Lopsided Pop” and Priscilla Fowler’s “More Visceral Blooms.” 1300 S. Main St., No. 110. priscillafowler.com

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient west Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Dino Might’

A custom mural and other works illustrate what dinosaurs “might” say or do in JW Caldwell’s exhibit “Dino Might.” Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Ronaldo Dizon

Ronaldo Dizon’s photographs from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia represent the impermanence of time in “Images Left Behind.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. lvccld.org

Photo exhibit

The Nevada Camera Club showcases photographs from the 2019 Electronic Image Competition and a selection of images by 2018 Photographer of the Year, Jerome Hamilton. Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. lvccld.org

Wade Hampton

Portrait, landscape and still-life oil paintings by Wade Hampton.Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. lvccld.org

Sapira Cheuk

Drawing upon sources from traditional Chinese art and classical Greek sculptures, Sapira Cheuk exhibits ink and paper installations and works on paper in “New Vessels, Unmade Structures.” Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Ste. D222. corecontemporary.com

Federico Veronesi

Fine-art photography of African wildlife by Federico Veronesi is on display in the exhibit “One Life.” Carnevale Gallery located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

