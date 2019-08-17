Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen showcases artwork at the Zappos Theater store through Sept. 7.

"Tom Petty" by Rick Allen

"Tom Petty" by Rick Allen

"Janis Joplin" by Rick Allen

"Inception Reflection" (Trey Ratcliff)

Rick Allen

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen is exhibiting mixed-media originals and painted drums from his “Legends & Dreams 2019” collection at the Zappos Theater store and concert venue through Sept. 7. A portion of proceeds from sales will be donated to Project Resiliency’s Warrior Resiliency Program. Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort, 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South. rickallen.com/artist

Carolyn Stillwell

Works in oil, watercolors, colored pencil and other mediums are on display in Carolyn Stillwell’s exhibit “Faces, Flowers and Other Things.” The artist’s reception will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. City Lights Art Gallery, 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

‘Obsidian & Neon’

Photographic portraits and narratives by Jeff Scheid and Erica Vital-Lazare feature African American leaders in culture, politics, business and community outreach in “Obsidian & Neon: Building Black Life and Identity in Las Vegas.” Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas. clarkcountynv.gov

Matt Ortego

Matt Ortego shares his views on animal rights and morality in the new exhibit “Cornish Assault: Painting Series 1.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Dry Wit’

“Dry Wit: Artworks From the Collection of the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art” explores the contrasts that unite the Las Vegas community through paintings, sculptures, illustration and photography. The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Making Marks’

The Fabulous Las Vegas Scribes showcase calligraphy, fine-art books and paper arts in the exhibit “Making Marks.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

Trey Ratcliff

International photographer Trey Ratcliff — known for his images of the Burning Man festival and travel photography — showcases 10 large-format prints through Sept. 20. Carnevale Gallery located at Appian Way in Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com; stuckincustoms.com

‘The Wide View’

A sense of artistic freedom can be viewed in three multimedia showcases of works created by artists in Opportunity Village’s fine arts program. Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

Photo exhibit

The Nevada Camera Club showcases photographs from the 2019 Electronic Image Competition and a selection of images by 2018 Photographer of the Year, Jerome Hamilton. Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. lvccld.org

Wade Hampton

Portrait, landscape and still-life oil paintings by Wade Hampton. Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. lvccld.org

Sapira Cheuk

Drawing upon sources from traditional Chinese art and classical Greek sculptures, Sapira Cheuk exhibits ink and paper installations and works on paper in “New Vessels, Unmade Structures.” Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

‘The Beauty of Purpose’

Paiute crafts — including baskets, arrowheads and stone artifacts — are on display in the exhibition “The Beauty of Purpose: Utilitarian Arts of the Paiute People.” Heritage Gallery at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

‘Winner’s Circle’

“Celebrating Life!” artists display their winning entries from the annual juried fine art competition in the exhibit “Celebrating Life! 2019 Winner’s Circle.” Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘Exploration’

An exploration through time, space and countless perspectives of humanity is depicted in paintings and photography by Chase R. McCurdy. West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

Valentin Yordanov

Abstract paintings depict “non-spaces” in Valentin Yordanov’s exhibit “Beyond Borders.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. facebook.com/valentin.yordanov.gallery

‘Punks in Vegas’

Images of local musicians taken by photographers Steven Matview, Hunter Wallace, Aaron Mattern and Christopher Mounts are displayed in the exhibit “Punks in Vegas: An 8 Year Photo Retrospective.” Rebar, 1225 S. Main St. punksinvegas.com

‘Be Kind to Bugs’

Michael Dodson captures Nevada’s desert landscape with a three-dimensional mural featuring more than 50 colors. The installation is located on the northern Strip-side Plaza staircase at the Fashion Show mall. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. instagram.com/mdodson

Jason Tannen

Photographer and educator Jason Tannen explores the urban environment — and his interest in its erosion and obsolescence — in the exhibit “Remnant.” Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Dawn Lockett

Boulder City Art Guild member Dawn Lockett showcases original acrylic paintings on recycled LP albums and other artwork at the guild’s gallery. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Kim Johnson

Large figurative paintings, mixed-media paintings, assemblage and an interactive installation are on display in Kim Johnson’s exhibit “Surfacing.” Gallery at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Life Is Colorful’

New acrylic paintings by Jorge A. Betancourt-Polanco, a children’s book author and illustrator — and graphic designer for Las Vegas Review-Journal publications — are on display in the exhibit “Life Is Colorful.” East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road. jbpolanco.com

Yidan Guo

Painted figurative artwork by Chinese American artist Yidan Guo is on display in the exhibition “The Art of Introspection.” Artspace Gallery at the CSN North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Into Africa’

Photographs and glass art focusing on five animals of Africa are on display in Christine Wilson’s exhibit “Into Africa.” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. lvccld.org

Jack Wilson

A variety of works by Jack Wilson — including traditional and nontraditional paintings — are on display in the exhibit “Uncommon Curiosities.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Stefano Ripamonti

Photographs by Stefano Ripamonti are on display in the exhibit “I Spy, With My Little Eye.” For more information, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

‘Dino Might’

A custom mural and other works illustrate what dinosaurs “might” say or do in JW Caldwell’s exhibit “Dino Might.” Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Ronaldo Dizon

Ronaldo Dizon’s photographs from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia represent the impermanence of time in “Images Left Behind.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive.

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art

Mixed-media works are presented in two concurrent solo exhibits — Ken Farkash’s “Lopsided Pop” and Priscilla Fowler’s “More Visceral Blooms.” 1300 S. Main St., No. 110. priscillafowler.com

‘Art for Good’

R. Cline ARTS hosts a group show featuring works by five regional artists for its fundraising initiative “Art for Good.” The gallery offers limited-edition “Prints for Good” from the artists to benefit The Shade Tree. R. Cline ARTS, 8 E. Charleston Blvd. rclinearts.com

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the exhibit “Elements of Earth.” Signature Galleries in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

