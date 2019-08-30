100°F
Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2019 - 10:57 am
 

‘David Baird: A Survey’

Sculptures, paintings, monoprints and mixed media by David Baird — a professor of architecture at UNLV — will be featured Thursday at the official grand opening for Priscilla Fowler Fine Art. The opening reception includes live music, refreshments, a cash bar and gift bags for the first 50 guests from 5 to 11 p.m. The exhibition will be shown through Oct. 24. 1300 S. Main St., No. 110. facebook.com/priscillafowlerfineart

‘Native Nevada Basketry Traditions’

Native American basket weavers show the differences and similarities in construction and design due to tribal traditions and affiliations. Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Yasuaki Onishi

Japanese artist Yasuaki Onishi reinterprets the principal elements of sculpture in the exhibition “Permeating Landscape.” Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa; onys.net

‘Lobo Loco’

Paintings, sculptures, assemblage works and drawings by Leobardos Bracamontes will be on display in “Lobo Loco.” The exhibition opens Wednesday. Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

Yidan Guo

Painted figurative artwork by Chinese American artist Yidan Guo is on display in the exhibition “The Art of Introspection.” The artist talk and closing reception will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Artspace Gallery at the CSN North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Into Africa’

Photographs and glass art focusing on five animals of Africa are on display in Christine Wilson’s exhibit “Into Africa.” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Dry Wit’ 

“Dry Wit: Artworks From the Collection of the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art” explores the contrasts that unite the Las Vegas community through paintings, sculptures, illustration and photography. The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Vicki Rose

Digital photographic art by Vicki Rose is on display in the exhibit “Photographic Transformations.” City Lights Art Gallery, 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

Rick Allen

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen is exhibiting mixed-media originals and painted drums from his “Legends & Dreams 2019” collection at the Zappos Theater store and concert venue. A portion of proceeds from sales will be donated to the Project Resiliency’s Warrior Resiliency Program. Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort, 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South. rickallen.com/artist

‘Art for Good’

R. Cline ARTS hosts a group show featuring works by five regional artists for its fundraising initiative “Art for Good.” The gallery offers limited-edition “Prints for Good” from the artists to benefit The Shade Tree. R. Cline ARTS, 8 E. Charleston Blvd. rclinearts.com

‘Winner’s Circle’

“Celebrating Life!” artists display their winning entries from the annual juried fine-art competition in the exhibit “Celebrating Life! 2019 Winner’s Circle.” Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘Obsidian & Neon’

Photographic portraits and narratives by Jeff Scheid and Erica Vital-Lazare feature African American leaders in culture, politics, business and community outreach in “Obsidian & Neon: Building Black Life and Identity in Las Vegas.” Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas. clarkcountynv.gov

Valentin Yordanov

Abstract paintings depict “non-spaces” in Valentin Yordanov’s exhibit “Beyond Borders.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. facebook.com/valentin.yordanov.gallery

‘Punks in Vegas’

Images of local musicians taken by photographers Steven Matview, Hunter Wallace, Aaron Mattern and Christopher Mounts are displayed in the exhibit “Punks in Vegas: An 8 Year Photo Retrospective.” Rebar, 1225 S. Main St. punksinvegas.com

Matt Ortego

Matt Ortego shares his views on animal rights and morality in the new exhibit “Cornish Assault: Painting Series 1.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Be Kind to Bugs’

Michael Dodson captures Nevada’s desert landscape with a three-dimensional mural featuring more than 50 colors. The installation is located on the northern Strip-side Plaza staircase at the Fashion Show mall. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. instagram.com/mdodson

Jason Tannen

Photographer and educator Jason Tannen explores the urban environment — and his interest in its erosion and obsolescence — in the exhibit “Remnant.” Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Michael Mahalak

Works created with oil-based and water-based paint, pen and pencil and digital art are on display in Michael Mahalak’s exhibit “Fractionalism by Mahalak.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Kim Johnson

Large figurative paintings, mixed-media paintings, assemblage and an interactive installation are on display in Kim Johnson’s exhibit “Surfacing.” Gallery at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Life Is Colorful’

New acrylic paintings by Jorge A. Betancourt-Polanco, a children’s book author and illustrator — and graphic designer for Las Vegas Review-Journal publications — are on display in the exhibit “Life Is Colorful.” East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road. jbpolanco.com

‘Pressure’

UNLV bachelor of fine art graduates Reymarc Dayauon, Alex Kereczman, Piotr Potoczny and Justin Velasco examine what pressure means to them through a variety of media — including illustration, oil painting, printmaking and sculpture. UNLV’s Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/donnabeamgallery

Stefano Ripamonti

Photographs by Stefano Ripamonti are on display in the exhibit “I Spy, With My Little Eye.” For more information, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

‘Dino Might’

A custom mural and other works illustrate what dinosaurs “might” say or do in JW Caldwell’s exhibit “Dino Might.” Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Ronaldo Dizon

Ronaldo Dizon’s photographs from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia represent the impermanence of time in “Images Left Behind.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. lvccld.org

Trey Ratcliff

International photographer Trey Ratcliff — known for his images of the Burning Man festival and travel photography — showcases 10 large-format prints through Sept. 20. Carnevale Gallery at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com; stuckincustoms.com

Photo exhibit

The Nevada Camera Club showcases photographs from the 2019 Electronic Image Competition and a selection of images by 2018 Photographer of the Year Jerome Hamilton. Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. lvccld.org

Wade Hampton

Portrait, landscape and still-life oil paintings by Wade Hampton. Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. lvccld.org

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

