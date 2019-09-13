Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

College of Southern Nevada’s ArtsSpace Gallery features works by Virginia Derryberry through Oct. 26.

"Lust," by Virginia Derryberry, will be on display at CSN's Artspace Gallery.

"Louise," by Virginia Derryberry, will be on display at CSN's Artspace Gallery.

Virginia Derryberry

Painting, fiber and mixed-media installation artwork by Virginia Derryberry is on display in the exhibition “Truth to Tell.” The artist talk and reception will be 6 p.m. Thursday. Artspace Gallery at the CSN North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Thomas Knapp

Photography by Thomas Knapp will be on display in the exhibit “Man and Nature … A Spectrum.” The show opens with a cocktail reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. For more information, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

‘Into Africa’

Photographs and glass art focusing on five animals of Africa are on display in Christine Wilson’s exhibit “Into Africa.” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Lobo Loco’

Paintings, sculptures, assemblage works and drawings by Leobardos Bracamontes are on display in “Lobo Loco.” Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Ste. D222. corecontemporary.com

‘Dry Wit’

“Dry Wit: Artworks From the Collection of the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art” explores the contrasts that unite the Las Vegas community through paintings, sculptures, illustration and photography. The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Kim Johnson

Large figurative paintings, mixed-media paintings, assemblage and an interactive installation are on display in Kim Johnson’s exhibit “Surfacing.” Gallery at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Winner’s Circle’

“Celebrating Life!” artists display their winning entries from the annual juried fine-art competition in the exhibit “Celebrating Life! 2019 Winner’s Circle.” Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

David Baird

Sculptures, paintings, monoprints and mixed-media by David Baird, a professor of architecture at UNLV. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, 1300 S. Main St., No. 110. priscillafowler.com

‘Native Nevada Basketry Traditions’

Native American basket weavers show the differences and similarities in construction and design due to tribal traditions and affiliations. Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Yasuaki Onishi

Japanese artist Yasuaki Onishi reinterprets the principal elements of sculpture in the exhibition “Permeating Landscape.” Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa; onys.net

Glynn Galloway

Contemporary sculptures made with leather and fiber are on display in Glynn Galloway’s exhibit “Leather or Knot.” West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

Valentin Yordanov

Abstract paintings depict “non-spaces” in Valentin Yordanov’s exhibit “Beyond Borders.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. facebook.com/valentin.yordanov.gallery

‘Punks in Vegas’

Images of local musicians taken by photographers Steven Matview, Hunter Wallace, Aaron Mattern and Christopher Mounts are displayed in the exhibit “Punks in Vegas: An 8 Year Photo Retrospective.” Rebar, 1225 S. Main St. punksinvegas.com

‘Kind to Bugs’

Michael Dodson captures Nevada’s desert landscape with a three-dimensional mural featuring more than 50 colors. The installation is located on the northern Strip-side Plaza staircase at the Fashion Show mall. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. instagram.com/mdodson

Michael Mahalak

Works created with oil- and water-based paint, pen and pencil and digital art are on display in Michael Mahalak’s exhibit “Fractionalism by Mahalak.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘Connective Tissue’

Large-scale murals and interactive installations by neuroscientist-turned-artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya are on display in “Connective Tissue.” East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Matt Ortego

Matt Ortego shares his views on animal rights and morality in the exhibit “Cornish Assault: Painting Series 1.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Ten’

Paintings created over the past 10 years by Gig Depio depict the artist’s thoughts and experiences of living in Las Vegas in the exhibit “Ten.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery; gigdepio.com

‘Water in the Desert’

Through a variety of mediums, 20 local artists share their perspectives on the ways water influences desert life in the Clark County Public Arts exhibit “Water in the Desert.” Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. facebook.com/winchestercultural

Liz Ensz

Printmaking, mixed media and installation work by Maryland-based artist Liz Ensz will be on display in “Contemporary Stratigraphy.” Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Dino Might’

A custom mural and other works illustrate what dinosaurs “might” say or do in JW Caldwell’s exhibit “Dino Might.” Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Vicki Rose

Digital photographic art by Vicki Rose is on display in the exhibit “Photographic Transformations.” City Lights Art Gallery, 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the exhibit “Elements of Earth.” Signature Galleriesin the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

