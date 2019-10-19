Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

Steve Smith is shown on opening night of Journey's residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. (Erik Kabik)

"Mezzo Forte - A Study In Cyan" by Journey drummer Steve Smith.

Steve Smith

Journey drummer Steve Smith showcases 15 pieces of art from his “Las Vegas Residency Collection” and “The Fabric of Rhythm.” He will create a performance piece from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Carnevale Gallery located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com

‘Eclectic Nevada’

This bilingual exhibit shows the diversity of the state through interactive components (a typewriter, chalkboard and “Fur Real” wall panel) and a wide range of photographs — including never-before-seen images of Hoover Dam construction, railroads and Las Vegans. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Ron Dorson

Photographs capturing the romance and spirit of the American road are on display in Ron Dorson’s exhibit “The American Road: A Lifetime Journey.”Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. rondorson.com

‘Evolution of Ivanpah Solar’

Black-and-white photographs taken by New Mexico artist Jamey Stillings document the construction of the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System, a solar thermal facility in the Mojave Desert. Big Springs Gallery at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

‘Lobo Loco’

Paintings, sculptures, assemblage works and drawings by Leobardos Bracamontes are on display in “Lobo Loco.” Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

Juried show

Fine-art works by more than 100 artists are featured in the City Lights Arts Gallery’s fall juried show exhibition. 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

Virginia Derryberry

Painting, fiber and mixed-media installation artwork by Virginia Derryberry is on display in the exhibition “Truth to Tell.” Artspace Gallery at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Thomas Knapp

Photography by Thomas Knapp will be on display in the exhibit “Man and Nature … A Spectrum.” For more information, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

Amy Kurzweil

Illustrations and cartoons from New Yorker cartoonist Amy Kurzweil are on display in the Las Vegas Book Festival Exhibition. Mayor’s Gallery at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

‘Ten’

The exhibit showcases paintings created over the past 10 years by Gig Depio depicting the artist’s thoughts and experiences. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery; gigdepio.com

David Baird

Sculptures, paintings, monoprints and mixed-media by David Baird, a professor of architecture at UNLV. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, 1300 S. Main St., No. 110. priscillafowler.com

‘Native Nevada Basketry Traditions’

Native American basket weavers show the differences and similarities in construction and design due to tribal traditions and affiliations. Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Glynn Galloway

Contemporary sculptures made with leather and fiber are on display in Glynn Galloway’s exhibit “Leather or Knot.” West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

Fall show

A variety of artwork submitted for the Nevada Watercolor Society’s juried fall show is on display. Gallery at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Georgia Lawson

Oil and watercolor paintings of bright-eyed animals by Georgia Lawson are on display in the exhibit “Feathers & Fur.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘Connective Tissue’

Large-scale murals and interactive installations by neuroscientist-turned-artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya are on display in “Connective Tissue.” East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Imagine Nevada’

Nevada Humanities and the Las Vegas Book Festival celebrate 10 years of collaborative exhibitions between Nevada artists and poets in “Imagine Nevada.” The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Women in Focus

Landscapes, portraits and architecture taken by members of the Women in Focus nonprofit organization are on display in the exhibit “Through Her Lens.” The Studio at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. womeninfocuslasvegas.com

Thomas Shea

Landscape photographs of mountains, oceans and deserts and more by Thomas Shea are on display in the exhibit “Photography Art.” Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. thomas-shea-photography.com

Tomas Gaspar

Tomas Gaspar’s 30-year photo documentary of Steven Lofton and Roger Croteau’s commitment to providing foster care to HIV/AIDS children is on display in “An American Family — An AIDS Legacy (1989-2019).” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. anamericanfamilylegacy.com

Yasuaki Onishi

Japanese artist Yasuaki Onishi reinterprets the principal elements of sculpture in the exhibition “Permeating Landscape.” Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa; onys.net

Hard Rock Hotel

To celebrate its 25-year history, the Hard Rock Hotel is showcasing costumes, musical instruments, props and artwork by popular performers — including Queen, Aerosmith, Elton John, Elvis and the Beatles. New items will be added to the memorabilia exhibition on a regular basis. Located near Pink Taco at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road. hardrockhotel.com

Hans Van de Bovenkamp

Hans Van de Bovenkamp pays tribute to Las Vegas through his abstract sculptures, paintings and more in the new exhibit “Through the Eyes.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. vandebovenkamp.com

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the “Bubble Series” and “Elements of Earth” exhibits. Signature Galleries in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

‘Be Kind to Bugs’

Michael Dodson captures Nevada’s desert landscape with a three-dimensional mural featuring more than 50 colors. The installation is located on the northern Strip-side Plaza staircase at the Fashion Show mall. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. instagram.com/mdodson

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.