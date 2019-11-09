Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

Savidan Gallery hosts an opening reception for its new exhibition featuring works by Alexander Franco.

"American Road" by Ron Dorson

Painting by Alexander Franco

Alexander Franco

“The Day I Knew the Only Person to Make Myself Happy Was Me,” Alexander Franco’s exhibition of paintings, will open with a cocktail reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. For reservations, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St. franco.gallery

Ron Dorson

Photographs capturing the romance and spirit of the American road are on display in Ron Dorson’s exhibit “The American Road: A Lifetime Journey.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. rondorson.com

Annalea DeFazio

Annalea DeFazio uses glass crystals, seashells and special objects for her glass artworks on display in the exhibit “Annalea by the Sea — Glass Art.” The artist’s reception will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Teapots exhibition

The Nevada Clay Guild showcases desert- and Las Vegas-themed teapots created by local artists in the Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall. The artists’ reception will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org; nvclay.org

‘Days’

Drawings dealing with issues of life, death and anxiety about the future by Christopher McNulty — chair of the department of art and art history at Auburn University — are on display in the exhibit “Days.” Artspace Gallery at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Vintage Vegas’

Color photographs of Las Vegas during the 1950s to ’60s are on display in the Las Vegas News Bureau exhibit “Vintage Vegas: In Color.” West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Les Folies Bergere’

Photographs, artwork, documents and costumes of the long-running Tropicana show from the archives at the Las Vegas News Bureau, UNLV Special Collections and Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

‘Imagine Nevada’

Nevada Humanities and the Las Vegas Book Festival celebrate 10 years of collaborative exhibitions between Nevada artists and poets in “Imagine Nevada.” The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Don Michael Jr.

Acrylic paintings by Don Michael Jr. are on display in the exhibit “In Media Res.” Domsky Glass Gallery, 2758 S. Highland Drive. facebook.com/donmichaeljr; domskyglass.com

James Pakala

Colorful abstract paintings by James Pakala are on display in the exhibit “Pizzazz Art.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Queen Gardner

Abstract paintings by Queen Gardner are on display in the exhibit “Colorful Expressions.” Queen of Arts Studio and Gallery, 222 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 104. queenofartslv.com

Amy Kurzweil

Illustrations and cartoons from New Yorker cartoonist Amy Kurzweil are on display in the Las Vegas Book Festival Exhibition. Mayor’s Gallery at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

‘Evolution of Ivanpah Solar’

Black-and-white photographs taken by New Mexico artist Jamey Stillings document the construction of the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System, a solar thermal facility in the Mojave Desert. Big Springs Gallery at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Dengke Chen

Digital installation, augmented reality, 3D projection and other works by Dengke Chen are on display in “Reframing Imagery.” Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art

Thirteen works designed around the portmanteau traveling case — with themes of travel, surveillance, identity and architectural practice — are showcased in “The Portmanteau Exhibit: Play With the Rules.” Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, 1300 S. Main St., No. 110. priscillafowler.com

‘Lost Vegas’

Director Tim Burton’s artwork has been integrated with signs from the Neon Museum’s main collection for the exhibition “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation.” 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. neonmuseum.org

‘Ten’

The exhibit showcases paintings created over the past 10 years by Gig Depio depicting the artist’s throughts and experiences living in Las Vegas. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery; gigdepio.com

Tomas Gaspar

Tomas Gaspar’s 30-year photo documentary of Steven Lofton and Roger Croteau’s commitment to providing foster care to HIV/AIDS children is on display in “An American Family — An AIDS Legacy (1989-2019).” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. anamericanfamilylegacy.com

‘Hispanic Heritage’

Las Vegas Hispanic artists celebrate their heritage and culture through a variety of works on display in “Hispanic Heritage: Contemporary Interpretations of the Retablo Exhibition.” Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Hans Van de Bovenkamp

Hans Van de Bovenkamp pays tribute to Las Vegas through his abstract sculptures, paintings and more in the new exhibit “Through the Eyes.” The Studio at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. vandebovenkamp.com

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the “Bubble Series” and “Elements of Earth” exhibits. Signature Galleries in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

‘Be Kind to Bugs’

Michael Dodson captures Nevada’s desert landscape with a three-dimensional mural featuring more than 50 colors. The installation is located on the northern Strip-side Plaza staircase at the Fashion Show mall. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. instagram.com/mdodson

‘Connective Tissue’

Large-scale murals and interactive installations by neuroscientist-turned-artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya are on display in “Connective Tissue.” East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Women in Focus

Landscapes, portraits and architecture taken by members of the Women in Focus nonprofit organization are on display in the exhibit “Through Her Lens.” The Studio at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. womeninfocuslasvegas.com

Thomas Shea

Landscape photographs of mountains, oceans and deserts and more by Thomas Shea are on display in the exhibit “Photography Art.” Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. thomas-shea-photography.com

‘Lobo Loco’

Paintings, sculptures, assemblage works and drawings by Leobardos Bracamontes are on display in “Lobo Loco.” Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

‘Perspectivas Mistas’

Gail Brito-Watson’s works in watercolor, acrylic, oils and other mediums are on display in the exhibit “Perspectivas Mistas — A Mixed Perspective.” 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

‘Multiple Woods in Turning’

The Las Vegas Woodturners Association showcases wood-turned objects created by using more than one species of wood. Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lasvegaswoodturners.com; lvccld.org

‘Eclectic Nevada’

This bilingual exhibit shows the diversity of the state through interactive components (a typewriter, chalkboard and “Fur Real” wall panel) and a wide range of photographs — including never-before-seen images of Hoover Dam construction, railroads and Las Vegans. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Hard Rock Hotel

To celebrate its 25-year history, the Hard Rock Hotel is showcasing costumes, musical instruments, props and artwork by popular performers — including Queen, Aerosmith, Elton John, Elvis and the Beatles. New items will be added to the memorabilia exhibition on a regular basis. Located near Pink Taco at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road. hardrockhotel.com

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.