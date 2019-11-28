Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

Robert Oberman’s photography is on display at the Foley Federal Building through Dec. 17.

Color infrared photography by Robert Oberman is on display in the lobby of the Foley Federal Building. 300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. obermanimages.com

Tomas Gaspar

Tomas Gaspar’s 30-year photo documentary of Steven Lofton and Roger Croteau’s commitment to providing foster care to HIV/AIDS children is on display in “An American Family — An AIDS Legacy (1989-2019).” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. anamericanfamilylegacy.com

John Torreano

Paintings, charcoal sketches and print materials by John Torreano will be on display in “Stars on the Ground.” The exhibit will open with a curator talk by Melisa Christ at 4 p.m. Thursday. UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Snapshot’

Family albums from the Special Collections and Archives at UNLV University Libraries will be on display in “Snapshot: Culling Our History from the Family Album.” The exhibition opens with a reception and curator’s talk from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Parade 10’

Paintings, petroglyphs, wig sculptures and other original artwork created by Cirque du Soleil performers, technicians and staff will be on display in “Parade 10.” The 10th annual art show opens Wednesday, and the reception will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Ste. D222. corecontemporary.com

Open Studios

The UNLV Department of Art will host its Open Studios event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Master of Fine Arts candidates will showcase works in video, photography, sculpture and more, in studios on the second floor of UNLV’s Archie Grant Hall, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, and across the street in the GRS Building, 4570 S. Maryland Parkway. facebook.com/unlvartdept

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes @reviewjournal.com.

Fall Show

A variety of artwork submitted for the Nevada Watercolor Society’s juried fall show is on display. Gallery at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Days’

Drawings dealing with life, death and culture’s anxiety about the future by Christopher McNulty — chair of the department of art and art history at Auburn University — are on display in the exhibit “Days.” Artspace Gallery at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Dengke Chen

Digital installation, augmented reality, 3D projection and other works by Dengke Chen are on display in “Reframing Imagery.” Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art

Thirteen works designed around the portmanteau traveling case — with themes of travel, surveillance, identity and architectural practice — are showcased in “The Portmanteau Exhibit: Play With the Rules.” Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, 1300 S. Main St., No. 110. priscillafowler.com

‘Les Folies Bergere’

Photographs, artwork, documents and costumes of the long-running Tropicana show from the archives at the Las Vegas News Bureau, UNLV Special Collections and Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Zully Mejia

Paintings of women occupying a political space are on display in Zully Mejia’s exhibit “Women and Politics.” East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road. zullymejia.com

Teapots exhibition

The Nevada Clay Guild showcases desert- and Las Vegas-themed teapots created by local artists in the Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall. 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org; nvclay.org

‘Serendipity’

Vija Hamilton showcases realistic and abstract art inspired by elements of the environment and her imagination in the exhibit “Serendipity.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. lvccld.org

Don Michael Jr.

Acrylic paintings by Don Michael Jr. are on display in the exhibit “In Media Res.” Domsky Glass Gallery, 2758 S. Highland Drive. facebook.com/donmichaeljr; domskyglass.com

‘Evolution of Ivanpah Solar’

Black-and-white photographs taken by New Mexico artist Jamey Stillings document the construction of the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System, a solar thermal facility in the Mojave Desert. Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

James Pakala

Colorful abstract paintings by James Pakala are on display in the exhibit “Pizzazz Art.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Material Existence’

Large-scale installations and smaller works showcase Japanese art and culture in the exhibition “Material Existence: Japanese Art From Jomon Period to Present.” Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa

‘Vintage Vegas’

Color photographs of Las Vegas during the 1950s to ’60s are on display in the Las Vegas News Bureau exhibit “Vintage Vegas: In Color.”West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

Hans Van de Bovenkamp

Hans Van de Bovenkamp pays tribute to Las Vegas through his abstract sculptures, paintings and more in the new exhibit “Through the Eyes.” The Studio at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. vandebovenkamp.com

Alexander Franco

Paintings by Alexander Franco are on display in the exhibit “The Day I Knew the Only Person to Make Myself Happy Was Me.” For reservations, email savidangallery@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St. franco.gallery

‘Lost Vegas’

Director Tim Burton’s artwork has been integrated with signs from the Neon Museum’s main collection for the exhibition “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation.” 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. neonmuseum.org

‘Connective Tissue’

Large-scale murals and interactive installations by neuroscientist-turned-artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya are on display in “Connective Tissue.” East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Women in Focus

Landscapes, portraits and architecture taken by members of the Women in Focus nonprofit organization are on display in the exhibit “Through Her Lens.” The Studio at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. womeninfocuslasvegas.com

‘Art and Artists of Southern Nevada’

Acrylic paintings, watercolors, etchings, lithographs and other works are on display in the exhibition “Art and Artists of Southern Nevada: Selected Works From the Collections of the Clark County Museum.” Heritage Gallery at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

‘Multiple Woods in Turning’

The Las Vegas Woodturners Association showcases wood-turned objects created by using more than one species of wood. Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lasvegaswoodturners.com lvccld.org

‘Eclectic Nevada’

This bilingual exhibit shows the diversity of the state through interactive components (a typewriter, chalkboard and “Fur Real” wall panel) and a wide range of photographs — including never-before-seen images of Hoover Dam construction, railroads and Las Vegans. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Hard Rock Hotel

To celebrate its 25-year history, the Hard Rock Hotel is showcasing costumes, musical instruments, props and artwork by popular performers — including Queen, Aerosmith, Elton John, Elvis and the Beatles. New items will be added to the memorabilia exhibition on a regular basis. Located near Pink Taco at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road. hardrockhotel.com

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the “Bubble Series” and “Elements of Earth” exhibits. Signature Galleries in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

‘Be Kind to Bugs’

Michael Dodson captures Nevada’s desert landscape with a three-dimensional mural featuring more than 50 colors. The installation is located on the northern Strip-side Plaza staircase at the Fashion Show mall. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. instagram.com/mdodson

