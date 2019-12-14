Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

(Myranda Bair)

"Big Head of the Rocks" by Myranda Bair

"Parallaxing" by Myranda Bair

‘Second Sunday’

Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area’s “Second Sunday” event features watercolor and mixed media artist Myranda Bair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Bair will be offering a postcard-making workshop, and participants can color postcards designed by the artist or make their own. No registration is required. There is a $15 vehicle entrance fee. Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center, 1000 Scenic Loop Drive. redrockcanyonlv.org

BCAG Gallery

Two- and three-dimensional artwork created by friends of Boulder City Art Guild members are on display in the exhibit “The Gift of Friendship.” The reception and artist gathering will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Clay art

An exhibit featuring works created by members of the Las Vegas Polymer Clay Guild will open Tuesday. Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org

‘Art and Artists of Southern Nevada’

Acrylic paintings, watercolors, etchings, lithographs and other works are on display in the exhibition “Art and Artists of Southern Nevada: Selected Works From the Collections of the Clark County Museum.” Heritage Gallery at the Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

Hard Rock Hotel

To celebrate its 25-year history, the Hard Rock Hotel is showcasing costumes, musical instruments, props and artwork by popular performers — including Queen, Aerosmith, Elton John, Elvis and the Beatles. New items will be added to the memorabilia exhibition on a regular basis. Located near Pink Taco at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road. hardrockhotel.com

Banksy

“Stop Esso,” “Rose Trap” and “Heavy Weaponry” are among the more than 70 works by street artist Banksy on display in the interactive exhibition “Banksy: Genius or Vandal?” Located at Immersion Vegas on the first floor of the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. banksy.vegas

John Torreano

Paintings, charcoal sketches and print materials by John Torreano are on display in the exhibit “Stars on the Ground.” UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Snapshot’

Family albums from the Special Collections and Archives at UNLV University Libraries are on display in “Snapshot: Culling Our History From the Family Album.” Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Days’

Drawings dealing with issues of life, death and culture’s anxiety about the future by Christopher McNulty — chair of the department of art and art history at Auburn University — are on display in the exhibit “Days.” Artspace Gallery at the CSN North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Parade 10’

Paintings, petroglyphs, wig sculptures and other original artwork created by Cirque du Soleil performers, technicians and staff are on display in “Parade 10.” Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

Teapots exhibition

The Nevada Clay Guild showcases desert- and Las Vegas-themed teapots created by local artists in the Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall. 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org; nvclay.org

Zully Mejia

Paintings of women occupying a political space are on display in Zully Mejia’s exhibit “Women and Politics.” East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road. zullymejia.com

‘Serendipity’

Vija Hamilton showcases realistic and abstract art inspired by elements of the environment and her imagination in the exhibit “Serendipity.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. lvccld.org

Miya Hannan

Mixed media artwork by Miya Hannan, assistant professor of art at the University of Nevada, Reno, is on display in “Buried Relations.” Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Les Folies Bergere’

Photographs, artwork, documents and costumes of the long-running Tropicana show from the archives at the Las Vegas News Bureau, UNLV Special Collections and Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Don Michael Jr.

Acrylic paintings by Don Michael Jr. are on display in the exhibit “In Media Res.” Domsky Glass Gallery, 2758 S. Highland Drive. facebook.com/donmichaeljr; domskyglass.com

‘Evolution of Ivanpah Solar’

Black-and-white photographs taken by New Mexico artist Jamey Stillings document the construction of the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System, a solar thermal facility in the Mojave Desert. Big Springs Gallery at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Ronaldo Dizon

Photographs from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia capture the impermanence of time in Ronaldo Dizon’s exhibit “Images Left Behind.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Elizabeth Casper

Acrylic paintings of trees by Elizabeth Casper are on display in the exhibit “Arboreal Reflections.” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. anamericanfamilylegacy.com

‘Material Existence’

Large-scale installations and smaller works showcase Japanese art and culture in the exhibition “Material Existence: Japanese Art From Jomon Period to Present.” Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa

‘Vintage Vegas’

Color photographs of Las Vegas during the 1950s to ’60s are on display in the Las Vegas News Bureau exhibit “Vintage Vegas: In Color.”West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

Alexander Franco

Paintings by Alexander Franco are on display in the exhibit “The Day I Knew the Only Person to Make Myself Happy Was Me.” For reservations, email savidangallery@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St. franco.gallery

‘Lost Vegas’

Director Tim Burton’s artwork has been integrated with signs from the Neon Museum’s main collection for the exhibition “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation.” 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. neonmuseum.org

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the “Bubble Series” and “Elements of Earth” exhibits. Signature Galleries in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

‘Be Kind to Bugs’

Michael Dodson captures Nevada’s desert landscape with a three-dimensional mural featuring more than 50 colors. The installation is located on the northern Strip-side Plaza staircase at the Fashion Show mall. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. instagram.com/mdodson

‘Connective Tissue’

Large-scale murals and interactive installations by neuroscientist-turned-artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya are on display in “Connective Tissue.” East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Women in Focus

Landscapes, portraits and architecture taken by members of the Women in Focus nonprofit organization are on display in the exhibit “Through Her Lens.” The Studio at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. womeninfocuslasvegas.com

Armand Thomas

World street photography by Armand Thomas is on display in “Etcetera — Photographs of Repetitive Patterns.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. armandthomas.com

‘Eclectic Nevada’

This bilingual exhibit shows the diversity of the state through interactive components (a typewriter, chalkboard and “Fur Real” wall panel) and a wide range of photographs — including never-before-seen images of Hoover Dam construction, railroads and Las Vegans. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

