Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

Clark County Museum “Art and Artists of Southern Nevada” exhibition highlights art by Southern Nevada locals through Feb. 23.

Painting by Walter Jacobson Title Unknown, 1957 Oil on Canvas (Clark County Museum)

Eleanore Badik "Fleur," c. 1966 Etching (Clark County Museum)

Painting by Cliff Segerblom Title Unknown, 1965-1975 Acrylic on Canvasboard (Clark County Museum)

W. Frank "Since Torn Down," 1986 Oil on Canvasboard (Clark County Museum)

Southern Nevada artists

Acrylic paintings, watercolors, etchings, lithographs and other works are on display in the exhibition “Art and Artists of Southern Nevada: Selected Works From the Collections of the Clark County Museum.” Heritage Gallery at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

‘Eclectic Nevada’

This bilingual exhibit shows the diversity of the state through interactive components (a typewriter, chalkboard and “Fur Real” wall panel) and a wide range of photographs — including never-before-seen images of Hoover Dam construction, railroads and Las Vegans. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Days’

Drawings dealing with life, death and society’s anxiety about the future by Christopher McNulty — chair of the department of art and art history at Auburn University — are on display in the exhibit “Days.” Artspace Gallery at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Steve Smith

Journey drummer Steve Smith showcases art from his “Las Vegas Residency Collection” and “The Fabric of Rhythm” through Jan. 5. Smith will discuss his work and give a demonstration from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Carnevale Gallery located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com

Banksy

“Stop Esso,” “Rose Trap” and “Heavy Weaponry” are among the more than 70 works by street artist Banksy on display in the interactive exhibition “Banksy: Genius or Vandal?” Located at Immersion Vegas on the first floor of the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. banksy.vegas

Zully Mejia

Paintings of women occupying a political space are on display in Zully Mejia’s exhibit “Women and Politics.” East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road. zullymejia.com

‘Snapshot’

Family albums from the Special Collections and Archives at UNLV University Libraries are on display in “Snapshot: Culling Our History From the Family Album.” Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

John Torreano

Paintings, charcoal sketches and print materials by John Torreano are on display in the exhibit “Stars on the Ground.” UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Parade 10’

Paintings, petroglyphs, wig sculptures and other original artwork created by Cirque du Soleil performers, technicians and staff are on display in “Parade 10.” Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

Teapots exhibition

The Nevada Clay Guild showcases desert- and Las Vegas-themed teapots created by local artists in the Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall. 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org; nvclay.org

‘Serendipity’

Vija Hamilton showcases realistic and abstract art inspired by elements of the environment and her imagination in the exhibit “Serendipity.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. lvccld.org

Miya Hannan

Mixed-media artwork by Miya Hannan, assistant professor of art at the University of Nevada, Reno, is on display in “Buried Relations.” Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Open Call’

Artists from around the valley display works in the community group show “Open Call.” Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, 1300 S. Main St., No. 110. priscillafowler.com

Clay art

“The Art of Polymer Clay,” featuring polymer clay art created by members of the Las Vegas Polymer Clay Guild, will open Tuesday. Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org

‘Les Folies Bergere’

Photographs, artwork, documents and costumes of the long-running Tropicana show from the archives at the Las Vegas News Bureau, UNLV Special Collections and Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

‘Evolution of Ivanpah Solar’

Black-and-white photographs taken by New Mexico artist Jamey Stillings document the construction of the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System, a solar thermal facility in the Mojave Desert. Big Springs Gallery at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Ronaldo Dizon

Photographs from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia capture the impermanence of time in Ronaldo Dizon’s exhibit “Images Left Behind.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Elizabeth Casper

Acrylic paintings of trees by Elizabeth Casper are on display in the exhibit “Arboreal Reflections.” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. anamericanfamilylegacy.com

‘Material Existence’

Large-scale installations and smaller works showcase Japanese art and culture in the exhibition “Material Existence: Japanese Art From Jomon Period to Present.” Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa

‘Public Employee Art’

Works by more than 20 public employees are on display at Las Vegas City Hall’s Chamber Gallery. 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘Vintage Vegas’

Color photographs of Las Vegas in the 1950s and ’60s are on display in the Las Vegas News Bureau exhibit “Vintage Vegas: In Color.”West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

Alexander Franco

Paintings by Alexander Franco are on display in the exhibit “The Day I Knew the Only Person to Make Myself Happy Was Me.” For reservations, email savidangallery@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St. franco.gallery

‘Lost Vegas’

Director Tim Burton’s artwork has been integrated with signs from the Neon Museum’s main collection for the exhibition “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum.” 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. neonmuseum.org

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the “Bubble Series” and “Elements of Earth” exhibits. Signature Galleries in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

‘Be Kind to Bugs’

Michael Dodson captures Nevada’s desert landscape with a three-dimensional mural featuring more than 50 colors. The installation is located on the northern Strip-side Plaza staircase at the Fashion Show mall. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. instagram.com/mdodson

‘Connective Tissue’

Large-scale murals and interactive installations by neuroscientist-turned-artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya are on display in “Connective Tissue.” East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Women in Focus

Landscapes, portraits and architecture taken by members of the Women in Focus nonprofit organization are on display in the exhibit “Through Her Lens.” The Studio at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. womeninfocuslasvegas.com

Armand Thomas

World street photography by Armand Thomas is on display in “Etcetera — Photographs of Repetitive Patterns.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. armandthomas.com

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

