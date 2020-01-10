Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

The Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art will feature an exhibit by photographer Mikayla Whitmore beginning Monday.

"In Case of Emergency" by Mikayla Whitmore

"I don't want flowers when I'm dead" by Mikayla Whitmore

"Laughing When Sad" by Mikayla Whitmore

Mikayla Whitmore

Photographer Mikayla Whitmore will showcase new works in the exhibit “Between a Rock and a Cliff.” The show opens Monday, and will close Feb. 8 with a tie-dye T-shirt workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum; mikaylawhitmore.com

Javiera Estrada

Abstract photography by multimedia artist Javiera Estrada is on display in “Dreams of Ink + Flowers.” The reception will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.The Studio at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Edd Rivera

Poster artwork by Edd Rivera will be on display in the exhibit “The Art of the Poster.” The exhibit will open with a reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. For reservations, email savidangallery@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

‘Promised Land’

To celebrate her U.S. citizenship, Taiwan native Jenny Baham showcases landscape paintings of national parks and preserves from her ongoing project to paint every U.S. national park. The exhibit “Promised Land” will open Tuesday, and the reception will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Gallery at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Awaiting the Flowers’

Functional vases created by members of Clay Arts Vegas. The exhibit will open with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Material Existence’

Large-scale installations and smaller works showcase Japanese art and culture in the exhibition “Material Existence: Japanese Art From Jomon Period to Present.” Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa

BCAG Gallery

Landscape oil paintings by Bernie Fiebranz are on display. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘Days’

Drawings dealing with life, death and culture’s anxiety about the future by Christopher McNulty — chairman of the department of art and art history at Auburn University — are on display in the exhibit “Days.” Artspace Gallery at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Banksy

“Stop Esso,” “Rose Trap” and “Heavy Weaponry” are among the more than 70 works by street artist Banksy on display in the interactive exhibition “Banksy: Genius or Vandal?” Located at Immersion Vegas on the first floor of the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. banksy.vegas

‘Menagerie’

Lynne Adamson Adrian showcases her mixed-media artwork in the exhibit “Menagerie.” LVAG Gallery at Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Suite 2109, Henderson. lvartistsguild.org

Zully Mejia

Paintings of women occupying a political space are on display in Zully Mejia’s exhibit “Women and Politics.” East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road. zullymejia.com

‘Snapshot’

Family albums from the Special Collections and Archives at UNLV University Libraries are on display in “Snapshot: Culling Our History from the Family Album.” Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘My Two Cents’

More than 20 artists express their cultural, societal and political observations through works on display in the invitational pop-up show “My Two Cents.” Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

Teapots exhibition

The Nevada Clay Guild showcases desert- and Las Vegas-themed teapots created by local artists in the Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall. 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org; nvclay.org

‘Serendipity’

Vija Hamilton showcases realistic and abstract art inspired by elements of the environment and her imagination in the exhibit “Serendipity.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. lvccld.org

Miya Hannan

Mixed-media artwork by Miya Hannan, assistant professor of art at the University of Nevada, Reno, is on display in “Buried Relations.” Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Ronaldo Dizon

Photographs from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia capture the impermanence of time in Ronaldo Dizon’s exhibit “Images Left Behind.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Passages’

Portraits, figurative art and landscape paintings by Wade Hampton are on display in the exhibit “Passages: Faces, Street and Land.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. leftofcenterart.org; wadehampton.com

Elizabeth Casper

Acrylic paintings of trees by Elizabeth Casper are on display in the exhibit “Arboreal Reflections.” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. anamericanfamilylegacy.com

‘Public Employee Art’

Works by more than 20 public employees are on display at Las Vegas City Hall’s Chamber Gallery. 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘Vintage Vegas’

Color photographs of Las Vegas during the 1950s to ’60s are on display in the Las Vegas News Bureau exhibit “Vintage Vegas: In Color.” West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Lost Vegas’

Director Tim Burton’s artwork has been integrated with signs from the Neon Museum’s main collection for the exhibition “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation.” 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. neonmuseum.org

‘Be Kind to Bugs’

Michael Dodson captures Nevada’s desert landscape with a three-dimensional mural featuring more than 50 colors. The installation is located on the northern Strip-side Plaza staircase at the Fashion Show mall. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. instagram.com/mdodson

‘Connective Tissue’

Large-scale murals and interactive installations by neuroscientist-turned-artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya are on display in “Connective Tissue.” East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Darlene Hutchinson

Botanical photographs by photographer and garden tourist Darlene Hutchinson are on display in “Your Garden, Your Art.” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

Armand Thomas

World street photography by Armand Thomas is on display in “Etcetera — Photographs of Repetitive Patterns.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. armandthomas.com

Southern Nevada artists

Acrylic paintings, watercolors, etchings, lithographs and other works are on display in the exhibition “Art and Artists of Southern Nevada: Selected Works From the Collections of the Clark County Museum.” Heritage Gallery at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the “Bubble Series” and “Elements of Earth” exhibits. Signature Galleries in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

Clay art

“The Art of Polymer Clay” exhibit features polymer clay art created by members of the Las Vegas Polymer Clay Guild. Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org

‘Eclectic Nevada’

This bilingual exhibit shows the diversity of the state through interactive components (a typewriter, chalkboard and “Fur Real” wall panel) and a wide range of photographs — including never-before-seen images of Hoover Dam construction, railroads and Las Vegans. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

