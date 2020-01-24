67°F
Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2020 - 3:49 pm
 

Lunar New Year

The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens celebrates “The Year of the Rat” with more than 32,000 flowers, silk-lantern chandeliers, peony floral sculptures, two animatronic “lion” dancers and more. The collaboration between Bellagio’s horticulture team and feng shui master George Yau will be on display through March 7. 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com

‘Existing in Thought’

Guest curator Valentin Yordanov’s open-call exhibit features more than 40 works of abstract art created by 34 local artists. Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. facebook.com/winchestercultural

‘Connective Tissue’

Large-scale murals and interactive installations by neuroscientist-turned-artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya are on display in “Connective Tissue.” East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Darlene Hutchinson

Botanical photographs by photographer and garden tourist Darlene Hutchinson are on display in “Your Garden, Your Art.” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

‘NVHead2Toe’

Collaborative drawings, paintings and collages created by artists in Las Vegas and Virginia City are featured in this exhibition as part of the Nevada Arts Council’s Basin to Range Exchange. Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

Clay art

“The Art of Polymer Clay” exhibit features polymer clay art created by members of the Las Vegas Polymer Clay Guild. Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org

MGLV

Paintings of celebrities, musicians and athletes by Jerry Blank and spiritual paintings by Renzo are on display at The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas. Neonopolis Complex, 450 Fremont St., second floor. mglv.org

‘Eclectic Nevada’

This bilingual exhibit shows the diversity of the state through interactive components (a typewriter, chalkboard and “Fur Real” wall panel) and a wide range of photographs — including never-before-seen images of Hoover Dam construction, railroads and Las Vegans. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Mikayla Whitmore

Photographer Mikayla Whitmore showcases a series of new works in the exhibit “Between a Rock and a Cliff.” UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum; mikaylawhitmore.com

Javiera Estrada

Abstract photography by multimedia artist Javiera Estrada is on display in “Dreams of Ink + Flowers.” The Studio at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Edd Rivera

Poster artwork by Edd Rivera is on display in the exhibit “The Art of the Poster.” Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St. savidangallery@gmail.com.

Tom Leighton

Artist Tom Leighton’s latest work, “Lost Vegas,” incorporates the Strip with locations in Dubai, Scotland, Macau, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Sinapore and Tokyo. The photographer and printmaker is showcasing his limited-edition prints at Carnevale Gallery through Feb. 14. Located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com

‘Promised Land’

To celebrate her U.S. citizenship, Taiwan native Jenny Baham showcases landscape paintings of national parks and preserves from her ongoing project to paint every U.S. national park. Gallery at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Awaiting the Flowers’

Functional vases created by members of Clay Arts Vegas. Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Material Existence’

Large-scale installations and smaller works showcase Japanese art and culture in the exhibition “Material Existence: Japanese Art From Jomon Period to Present.” Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa

BCAG Gallery

Landscape oil paintings by Bernie Fiebranz are on display. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.,Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Banksy

“Stop Esso,” “Rose Trap” and “Heavy Weaponry” are among the more than 70 works by street artist Banksy on display in the interactive exhibition “Banksy: Genius or Vandal?” Located at Immersion Vegas on the first floor of the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. banksy.vegas

‘Menagerie’

Lynne Adamson Adrian showcases her mixed media artwork in the exhibit “Menagerie.” LVAG Gallery at Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Suite 2109, Henderson. lvartistsguild.org

Zully Mejia

Paintings of women occupying a political space are on display in Zully Mejia’s exhibit “Women and Politics.” East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road. zullymejia.com

Teapots exhibition

The Nevada Clay Guild showcases desert- and Las Vegas-themed teapots created by local artists in the Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall. 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org; nvclay.org

Miya Hannan

Mixed-media artwork by Miya Hannan, assistant professor of art at the University of Nevada, Reno, is on display in “Buried Relations.” Fine Arts Gallery at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Ronaldo Dizon

Photographs from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia capture the impermanence of time in Ronaldo Dizon’s exhibit “Images Left Behind.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Passages’

Portraits, figurative art and landscape paintings by Wade Hampton are on display in the exhibit “Passages: Faces, Street and Land.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. leftofcenterart.org; wadehampton.com

Elizabeth Casper

Acrylic paintings of trees by Elizabeth Casper are on display in the exhibit “Arboreal Reflections.” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. anamericanfamilylegacy.com

‘Public Employee Art’

Works by more than 20 public employees are on display at Las Vegas City Hall’s Chamber Gallery. 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘Lost Vegas’

Director Tim Burton’s artwork has been integrated with signs from the Neon Museum’s main collection for the exhibition “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation.” 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. neonmuseum.org

‘Be Kind to Bugs’

Michael Dodson captures Nevada’s desert landscape with a three-dimensional mural featuring more than 50 colors. The installation is located on the northern Strip-side Plaza staircase at the Fashion Show mall. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. instagram.com/mdodson

Photo exhibit

Professional and amateur photography selected for Desert Companion’s annual photo contest is on display in the “2019 Focus on Nevada Photo Showcase.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

Southern Nevada artists

Acrylic paintings, watercolors, etchings, lithographs and other works are on display in the exhibition “Art and Artists of Southern Nevada: Selected Works From the Collections of the Clark County Museum.” Heritage Gallery at the Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the “Bubble Series” and “Elements of Earth” exhibits. Signature Galleries in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

‘Arranged Structures’

Artists Rebekah Andrade and Don Lyle present a selection of recent paintings. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, 1300 S. Main St., No. 110. priscillafowler.com

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

