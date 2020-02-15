Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

The College of Southern Nevada’s Artspace Gallery features works by Houston-based artist Mayuko Ono Gray, and the Fine Arts Gallery hosts a talk with Miya Hannan.

"George" by Mayuko Ono Gray

"The Rose is Always Redder Next Door" by Mayuko Ono Gray

"Beneath the Feet" by Miya Hannan

Mayuko Ono Gray

Graphite drawings by Mayuko Ono Gray, adjunct professor of art at the College of the Mainland in Texas, are on display in the exhibit “The Rose Is Always Redder Next Door.” Artspace Gallery at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Miya Hannan

Mixed-media artwork by Miya Hannan, assistant professor of art at the University of Nevada, Reno, is on display in “Buried Relations.” The artist talk and closing reception will be at 6 p.m. Thursday. Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Existing in Thought’

Guest curator Valentin Yordanov’s open-call exhibit features more than 40 works of abstract art created by 34 local artists. Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. facebook.com/winchestercultural

‘NVHead2Toe’

Collaborative drawings, paintings and collages created by artists in Las Vegas and Virginia City are featured in this exhibition as part of the Nevada Arts Council’s Basin to Range Exchange. Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

Doug Waterfield

Artist Doug Waterfield, professor of art at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, showcases his watercolor depictions of vintage Las Vegas signs at the Neon Museum in the exhibit “Viva Las Vegas.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. dougwaterfield.com

Student exhibit

By using plants from Clark County Wetlands Park, Equipo Academy Middle School students created photograms on display in the exhibition “Photography and the Environment.” Nature Center Exhibit Hall at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 E. Wetlands Park Lane. clarkcountynv.gov/wetlandspark

‘Arranged Structures’

Artists Rebekah Andrade and Don Lyle present a selection of recent paintings. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, 1300 S. Main St., No. 110. priscillafowler.com

‘Obsidian & Neon’

New photographic portraits and narratives by Jeff Scheid and Erica Vital-Lazare feature African American leaders in culture, politics, business and community outreach in “Obsidian & Neon: Celebrating Black Life and Identity in Las Vegas.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘The Impact’

Artists celebrate Black History Month with works showing the beauty, strength and positive impacts of African American culture in the juried group exhibition “The Impact.” Rotunda Gallery at Clark County Government Center, 500 Grand Central Parkway. facebook.com/ccpublicarts

Lisa Fields Clark

Contemporary, spring-themed mosaics by Lisa Fields Clark are on display in the exhibit “Fanfare.” Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. lvccld.org

Southern Nevada artists

Acrylic paintings, watercolors, etchings, lithographs and other works are on display in the exhibition “Art and Artists of Southern Nevada: Selected Works From the Collections of the Clark County Museum.” Heritage Gallery at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

‘What a Wonderful World’

Donita Murphy and Patty Stroupe celebrate the beauty of creation in watercolor paintings of landscapes, florals, animals and more. Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. lvccld.org

‘Margaret, Are You Grieving’

Writers and visual artists share works on grief in a new exhibition curated by Angela M. Brommel. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Birgit Tode

Colorful, resin artwork by Birgit Tode is on display in the exhibit “The Magic of Resin.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘Seeing in Paint 2’

UNLV’s Student Union Art Gallery showcases works created by eight Beginning Painting students in the exhibit “Seeing in Paint 2: Selections From Fall Beginning Painting.” 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Javiera Estrada

Abstract photography by multimedia artist Javiera Estrada is on display in “Dreams of Ink + Flowers.” The Studio at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Edd Rivera

Poster artwork by Edd Rivera is on display in the exhibit “The Art of the Poster.” Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St. savidangallery@gmail.com.

‘Promised Land’

To celebrate her U.S. citizenship, Taiwan native Jenny Baham showcases landscape paintings of national parks and preserves from her ongoing project to paint every U.S. national park. Gallery at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Awaiting the Flowers’

Functional vases created by members of Clay Arts Vegas. Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Passages’

Portraits, figurative art and landscape paintings by Wade Hampton are on display in the exhibit “Passages: Faces, Street and Land.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. leftofcenterart.org; wadehampton.com

‘Material Existence’

Large-scale installations and smaller works showcase Japanese art and culture in the exhibition “Material Existence: Japanese Art From Jomon Period to Present.” Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa

Tommy Tucker

Works in oil, acrylic, watercolor, drawing and photography will be on display in Tommy Tucker’s exhibit “Child of the Past.” 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

Banksy

“Stop Esso,” “Rose Trap” and “Heavy Weaponry” are among the more than 70 works by street artist Banksy on display in the interactive exhibition “Banksy: Genius or Vandal?” Located at Immersion Vegas on the first floor of Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. banksy.vegas

Elizabeth Casper

Acrylic paintings of trees by Elizabeth Casper are on display in the exhibit “Arboreal Reflections.” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. anamericanfamilylegacy.com

‘Public Employee Art’

Works by more than 20 public employees are on display at Las Vegas City Hall’s Chamber Gallery. 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘Life is Colorful’

New acrylic paintings by Jorge A. Betancourt-Polanco, a children’s book author and illustrator — and graphic designer for Las Vegas Review-Journal publications — are on display in the exhibit “Life is Colorful.” West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. jbpolanco.com

‘Lost Vegas’

Director Tim Burton’s artwork has been integrated with signs from the Neon Museum’s main collection for the exhibition “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation.” 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. neonmuseum.org

‘Be Kind to Bugs’

Michael Dodson captures Nevada’s desert landscape with a three-dimensional mural featuring more than 50 colors. The installation is located on the northern Strip-side Plaza staircase at the Fashion Show mall. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. instagram.com/mdodson

‘Connective Tissue’

Large-scale murals and interactive installations by neuroscientist-turned-artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya are on display in “Connective Tissue.” East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Darlene Hutchinson

Botanical photographs by photographer and garden tourist Darlene Hutchinson are on display in “Your Garden, Your Art.” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

Photo exhibit

Professional and amateur photography selected for the Desert Companion’s annual photo contest is on display in the “2019 Focus on Nevada Photo Showcase.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the “Bubble Series” and “Elements of Earth” exhibits. Signature Galleries in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

Clay art

“The Art of Polymer Clay” exhibit features polymer clay art created by members of the Las Vegas Polymer Clay Guild. Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org

‘Eclectic Nevada’

This bilingual exhibit shows the diversity of the state through interactive components (a typewriter, chalkboard and “Fur Real” wall panel) and a wide-range of photographs — including never-before-seen images of Hoover Dam construction, railroads and Las Vegans. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Young artists exhibit

Regional winning entries from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition are on display in the Big Springs Gallery at the Springs Preserve. Some of the works by Southern Nevada middle and high school students will be sent to the national competition. 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

MGLV

Paintings of celebrities, musicians and athletes by Jerry Blank and spiritual paintings by Renzo are on display at The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas. Neonopolis Complex, 450 Fremont St., second floor. mglv.org

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

