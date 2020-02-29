Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

Equipo Academy Middle School students created photograms for the “Photography and the Environment” exhibition at Clark County Wetlands Park (Clark County Parks and Recreation)

Equipo Academy Middle School students created photograms for the “Photography and the Environment” exhibition at Clark County Wetlands Park (Clark County Parks and Recreation)

Student exhibit

By using plants from Clark County Wetlands Park, Equipo Academy Middle School students created photograms on display in the exhibition “Photography and the Environment.” Nature Center Exhibit Hall at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 E. Wetlands Park Lane. clarkcountynv.gov/wetlandspark

George Ameal Wilson

Paintings by George Ameal Wilson are on display in the annual “African American Heritage Exhibition” at Las Vegas City Hall’s Chamber Gallery. Chamber Gallery, Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Historical exhibit

Watercolor paintings by Naval artist Arthur Beaumont and artist Charles Bittinger depict the first post-war atomic test in 1946 in the historical exhibit “Operation Crossroads Bikini Atoll Collection.” Area 51 Theater at National Atomic Testing Museum, 755 E. Flamingo Road. nationalatomictestingmuseum.org

‘Beyond Emotions’

Through color, shape and form, Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital patients express concepts and emotions in collaborative works on display in “Multimedia Art Therapy: Beyond Emotions.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Mayuko Ono Gray

Graphite drawings by Mayuko Ono Gray, adjunct professor of art at the College of the Mainland in Texas, are on display in the exhibit “The Rose Is Always Redder Next Door.” Artspace Gallery at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

‘What a Wonderful World’

Donita Murphy and Patty Stroupe celebrate the beauty of creation in watercolor paintings of landscapes, florals, animals and more. Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. lvccld.org

‘Landscapes’

Las Vegas Artists Guild member William “Bill” Bon showcases his oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings in the exhibit “Landscapes.” LVAG Gallery at Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Suite 2109, Henderson. lvartistsguild.org

NVWS show

Watercolor media paintings by members of the Nevada Watercolor Society are on display in its 2020 Signature Show. Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, 101 Via Vin Santo, Henderson. nevadawatercolorsociety.org

‘NVHead2Toe’

Collaborative drawings, paintings and collages created by artists in Las Vegas and Virginia City are featured in this exhibition as part of the Nevada Arts Council’s Basin to Range Exchange. Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

‘The Impact’

Artists celebrate Black History Month with works showing the beauty, strength and positive impacts of African American culture in the juried group exhibition “The Impact.” Rotunda Gallery at the Clark County Government Center, 500 Grand Central Parkway. facebook.com/ccpublicarts

‘Margaret, Are You Grieving’

Writers and visual artists share works on grief in a new exhibition curated by Angela M. Brommel. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Existing in Thought’

Guest curator Valentin Yordanov’s open-call exhibit features more than 40 works of abstract art created by 34 local artists. Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. facebook.com/winchestercultural

‘Seeing in Paint 2’

UNLV’s Student Union Art Gallery showcases works created by eight Beginning Painting students in the exhibit “Seeing in Paint 2: Selections From Fall Beginning Painting.” 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/donnabeamgallery

Javiera Estrada

Abstract photography by multimedia artist Javiera Estrada is on display in “Dreams of Ink + Flowers.” The Studio at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Edd Rivera

Poster artwork by Edd Rivera is on display in the exhibit “The Art of the Poster.” Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St. savidangallery@gmail.com.

‘Promised Land’

To celebrate her U.S. citizenship, Taiwan native Jenny Baham showcases landscape paintings of national parks and preserves from her ongoing project to paint every U.S. national park. Gallery at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Awaiting the Flowers’

Functional vases created by members of Clay Arts Vegas. Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Passages’

Portraits, figurative art and landscape paintings by Wade Hampton are on display in the exhibit “Passages: Faces, Street and Land.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. leftofcenterart.org; wadehampton.com

Tommy Tucker

Works in oil, acrylic, watercolor, drawing and photography will be on display in Tommy Tucker’s exhibit “Child of the Past.” 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

‘Material Existence’

Large-scale installations and smaller works showcase Japanese art and culture in the exhibition “Material Existence: Japanese Art From Jomon Period to Present.” Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa

Banksy

“Stop Esso,” “Rose Trap” and “Heavy Weaponry” are among the more than 70 works by street artist Banksy on display in the interactive exhibition “Banksy: Genius or Vandal?” Located at Immersion Vegas on the first floor of the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. banksy.vegas

Doug Waterfield

Artist Doug Waterfield, professor of art at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, showcases his watercolor depictions of vintage Las Vegas signs at the Neon Museum in the exhibit “Viva Las Vegas.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. dougwaterfield.com

‘Life Is Colorful’

New acrylic paintings by Jorge A. Betancourt-Polanco, a children’s book author and illustrator — and graphic designer for Las Vegas Review-Journal publications — are on display in the exhibit “Life Is Colorful.”West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. jbpolanco.com

‘Lost Vegas’

Director Tim Burton’s artwork has been integrated with signs from the Neon Museum’s main collection for the exhibition “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation.” 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. neonmuseum.org

‘Aesthetics Primary II’

Exhibition of works by Kristin Meuser, Linda Alterwitz, Robin Slonina and others that could be defined as possessing aesthetic beauty or visual pleasure. Mayor’s Gallery at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

Lisa Fields Clark

Contemporary, spring-themed mosaics by Lisa Fields Clark are on display in the exhibit “Fanfare.” Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. lvccld.org

Photo exhibit

Professional and amateur photography selected for Desert Companion’s annual photo contest is on display in the “2019 Focus on Nevada Photo Showcase.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

‘Eclectic Nevada’

This bilingual exhibit shows the diversity of the state through interactive components (a typewriter, chalkboard and “Fur Real” wall panel) and a wide range of photographs — including never-before-seen images of Hoover Dam construction, railroads and Las Vegans. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Obsidian & Neon’

New photographic portraits and narratives by Jeff Scheid and Erica Vital-Lazare feature African American leaders in culture, politics, business and community outreach in “Obsidian & Neon: Celebrating Black Life and Identity in Las Vegas.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Young artists exhibit

Regional winning entries from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition are on display in the Big Springs Gallery at the Springs Preserve. Some of the works by Southern Nevada middle and high school students will be sent to the national competition. 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

