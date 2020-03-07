73°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Arts & Culture

Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2020 - 10:46 am
 

‘Seeing in Paint 2’

UNLV’s Student Union Art Gallery showcases works created by eight Beginning Painting students in the exhibit “Seeing in Paint 2: Selections From Fall Beginning Painting.” Works by artists Emily Fisher, Sam Ganados, Micah Haji-Sheikh, Jasmine Hernandez, Olga Krolevich, Alina Lundquist, Jeremy Miller and Jessica Rios are on display through March 27. 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/donnabeamgallery

‘Aesthetics Primary II’

Works by Kristin Meuser, Linda Alterwitz, Robin Slonina and others are featured in the exhibition “Aesthetics Primary II.” The artists’ reception will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Mayor’s Gallery at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

George Ameal Wilson

Paintings by George Ameal Wilson are on display in the annual “African American Heritage Exhibition” at Las Vegas City Hall’s Chamber Gallery. 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Lisa Fields Clark

Contemporary, spring-themed mosaics by Lisa Fields Clark are on display in the exhibit “Fanfare.” Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. lvccld.org

Jave Yoshimoto

Relief sculpture and works on paper by Jave Yoshimoto, assistant professor of arts and foundations coordinator at the University of Nebraska, Omaha, are on display in the exhibit “Modicum of Candor.” Fine Arts Gallery at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Microcosmic Intricacies’

Works by Charles Livingston and Robert Mirek explore intricate microstructures and their potential for expansion through drawings, installations and bas-relief sculptures in “Microcosmic Intricacies: Iterative Ruminations.” Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, 1300 S. Main St., No. 110. priscillafowler.com

Student exhibition

Stone sculptures created by students of Sharon Gainsburg Studio are on display in “Rock Stars V.” The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas at Neonopolis Complex, 450 Fremont St., second floor. mglv.org

Historical exhibit

Watercolor paintings by naval artist Arthur Beaumont and artist Charles Bittinger depict the first post-war atomic test in 1946 in the historical exhibit “Operation Crossroads Bikini Atoll Collection.” Area 51 Theater at National Atomic Testing Museum, 755 E. Flamingo Road. nationalatomictestingmuseum.org

‘Beyond Emotions’

Through color, shape and form, Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital patients express concepts and emotions in collaborative works on display in “Multimedia Art Therapy: Beyond Emotions.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Mayuko Ono Gray

Graphite drawings by Mayuko Ono Gray, adjunct professor of art at the College of the Mainland in Texas, are on display in the exhibit “The Rose Is Always Redder Next Door.” Artspace Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Landscapes’

Las Vegas Artists Guild member William “Bill” Bon showcases his oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings in the exhibit “Landscapes.” LVAG Gallery at Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Suite 2109, Henderson. lvartistsguild.org

NVWS show

Watercolor media paintings by members of the Nevada Watercolor Society are on display in its 2020 Signature Show. Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, 101 Via Vin Santo, Henderson. nevadawatercolorsociety.org

‘The Impact’

Artists celebrate Black History Month with works showing the beauty, strength and positive impacts of African American culture in the juried group exhibition “The Impact.” Rotunda Gallery at Clark County Government Center, 500 Grand Central Parkway. facebook.com/ccpublicarts

‘What a Wonderful World’

Donita Murphy and Patty Stroupe celebrate the beauty of creation in watercolor paintings of landscapes, florals, animals and more. Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. lvccld.org

‘Margaret, Are You Grieving’

Writers and visual artists share works on grief in a new exhibition curated by Angela M. Brommel. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Julie Townsend

Acrylic paintings and drawings of farm animals by Julie Townsend are on display in the exhibit “Life on the Funny Farm.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Javiera Estrada

Abstract photography by multimedia artist Javiera Estrada is on display in “Dreams of Ink + Flowers.” The Studio at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Promised Land’

To celebrate her U.S. citizenship, Taiwan native Jenny Baham showcases landscape paintings of national parks and preserves from her ongoing project to paint every U.S. national park. Gallery at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Eclectic Nevada’

This bilingual exhibit shows the diversity of the state through interactive components (a typewriter, chalkboard and “Fur Real” wall panel) and a wide range of photographs — including never-before-seen images of Hoover Dam construction, railroads and Las Vegans. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Obsidian & Neon’

New photographic portraits and narratives by Jeff Scheid and Erica Vital-Lazare feature African American leaders in culture, politics, business and community outreach in “Obsidian & Neon: Celebrating Black Life and Identity in Las Vegas.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Young artists exhibit

Regional winning entries from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition are on display in the Big Springs Gallery at the Springs Preserve. Some of the works by Southern Nevada middle and high school students will be sent to the national competition. 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

‘Awaiting the Flowers’

Functional vases created by members of Clay Arts Vegas. Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Material Existence’

Large-scale installations and smaller works showcase Japanese art and culture in the exhibition “Material Existence: Japanese Art From Jomon Period to Present.” Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa

Banksy

“Stop Esso,” “Rose Trap” and “Heavy Weaponry” are among the more than 70 works by street artist Banksy on display in the interactive exhibition “Banksy: Genius or Vandal?” Located at Immersion Vegas on the first floor of the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. banksy.vegas

‘NVHead2Toe’

Collaborative drawings, paintings and collages created by artists in Las Vegas and Virginia City are featured in this exhibition as part of the Nevada Arts Council’s Basin to Range Exchange. Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Ste. D222. corecontemporary.com

Doug Waterfield

Artist Doug Waterfield, professor of art at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, showcases his watercolor depictions of vintage Las Vegas signs at the Neon Museum in the exhibit “Viva Las Vegas.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. dougwaterfield.com

‘Life Is Colorful’

New acrylic paintings by Jorge A. Betancourt-Polanco, a children’s book author and illustrator — and graphic designer for Las Vegas Review-Journal publications — are on display in the exhibit “Life Is Colorful.”West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. jbpolanco.com

‘Lost Vegas’

Director Tim Burton’s artwork has been integrated with signs from the Neon Museum’s main collection for the exhibition “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation.” 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. neonmuseum.org

‘Be Kind to Bugs’

Michael Dodson captures Nevada’s desert landscape with a three-dimensional mural featuring more than 50 colors. The installation is located on the northern Strip-side Plaza staircase at the Fashion Show mall. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. instagram.com/mdodson

Photo exhibit

Professional and amateur photography selected for Desert Companion’s annual photo contest is on display in the “2019 Focus on Nevada Photo Showcase.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the “Bubble Series” and “Elements of Earth” exhibits. Signature Galleries in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Updated: Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools
Updated: Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools
2
Coronavirus case in Las Vegas, 2nd case reported in Washoe County
Coronavirus case in Las Vegas, 2nd case reported in Washoe County
3
Exhibitor reverses course, stays in ConExpo-Con/Ag amid virus concerns
Exhibitor reverses course, stays in ConExpo-Con/Ag amid virus concerns
4
Southern Nevada man positive for coronavirus in serious condition
Southern Nevada man positive for coronavirus in serious condition
5
O.J. Simpson ready for coronavirus in Las Vegas
O.J. Simpson ready for coronavirus in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Nick Hexum of 311 performs at the Cruzan Amphitheater on July 17, 2012 in West Palm Beach, Flor ...
Things to do this week in Las Vegas
RJ

Looking for something to do in the Las Vegas Valley? We’ve got you covered. Check out our best bets for the weekend and week ahead.