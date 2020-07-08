Art exhibits around the Las Vegas Valley

Left of Center Art Gallery features works by Effie Loves and Priscilla Fowler Fine Art hosts a group show, among other exhibits on display.

"Meet Me at the Bazaar" by Effie Loves. Left of Center Art Gallery is showing an exhibition of paintings by artist Effie Loves through Aug 29. (Left of Center Art Gallery)

"All the Broken Pieces" by Effie Loves is on display in the exhibit "Inner Dialogue" at Left of Center Art Gallery. (Left of Center Art Gallery)

Savidan Gallery will feature photographs by Michael David Lasher through August. (Savidan Gallery)

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art is hosting the group show "Stars of the Gallery II." (Priscilla Fowler Fine Art)

Local and national artists are showcasing works at reopened galleries around the Las Vegas Valley. Here is a list of some current and upcoming exhibits.

Effie Loves

Paintings by artist Effie Loves are on display in the exhibit “Inner Dialogue.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. Open by appointment noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. leftofcenterart.org

‘Lines Across the Land’

Historic and contemporary maps selected from the Clark County Museum’s collections show Nevada’s changing boundaries over time, the creation of Clark County and how maps are designed in Heritage Gallery at the Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for seniors and children. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

Nevada Camera Club exhibit

“Best in Category” winners from the Nevada Camera Club’s 2020 annual Electronic Competition and selected photographs from the club’s Photographer of the Year Michael Braunstein. Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. lvccld.org

‘Stars of the Gallery II’

Works created in a variety of media — including sculptures, oil, acrylic, pen and ink, photography, etching, collage and lithography — by more than 30 regional and national artists are on display in the group show “Stars of the Gallery II.” Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, 1300 S. Main St., No. 110. Open 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and by appointment. priscillafowler.com

Gail Gilbert

Visual artist Gail Gilbert showcases drawings and paintings created during her career as a contemporary dancer, choreographer and actress in the exhibit “Coming About.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. gailgilbert.net

‘Open Your Eyes’

A retrospective photography exhibit by Michael David Lasher will open with a reception from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 9. For reservations, email info@savidangallery.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and by appointment. facebook.com/savidangallery

Denise Marie Lamar

Artist Denise Marie Lamar showcases oil paintings inspired by monk and yogi Paramahansa Yogananda in the exhibit “Walking with the Infinite.” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. lvccld.org

‘Use Other Door’

The second annual national juried art show features photography, assemblage, paintings, sculpture and mixed-media works by more than 20 artists. Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D222. Open noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. corecontemporary.com

Mark Martin

Paintings, drawings and jewelry by artist Mark Martin are on display in the exhibit “Desert Transplant.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. lvccld.org

LVAG Gallery

Oil paintings of landscapes and seascapes by Las Vegas Artists Guild member Robert O’Neill. The artist reception will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. July 18. LVAG Gallery at the Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Suite 2109, Henderson. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. lvartistsguild.org

Nevada Clay Guild exhibit

Clayworks representing a variety of skill levels and a range of ceramic art techniques — including throwing, hand-building, sculpting, slipcasting, raku, wood firings and mixed media — are on display in the Nevada Clay Guild’s annual member exhibit “Our Favorite Things.” The Studio at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. nvclay.org

‘In the Dark’

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum lets visitors explore caves, the deep sea, the forest at night and underground through electronic, mechanical and computer interactives in this traveling exhibit. 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for students, seniors and military, $6 for ages 3 to 11 and free for ages 2 and younger. lvnhm.org

Dayo Adelaja

Paintings by Cubist-influenced artist Dayo Adelaja are on display in the exhibit “Variations in Forms.” East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. lvccld.org

Erynn Knowles

Oil paintings of tropical florals and desert flowers in the Southwest by Erynn Knowles are on display in the exhibit “Desert Rain: A Celebration of Life in Bloom after the Storm.” The artist reception will be from noon to 2 p.m. July 18. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. bouldercityartguild.com

Crafters exhibit

Las Vegas Crafters Guild members showcase previous works that have been reassembled and given new life in the exhibit “Rescued, Re-Imagined, Repurposed.”West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. lvccld.org

‘What a Wonderful World’

Donita Murphy and Patty Stroupe celebrate the beauty of creation in watercolor paintings of landscapes, florals, animals and more. Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. lvccld.org

Shinoid

Paintings inspired by nature, biology, geometry and inquiries into the human mind are on display in artist Shinoid’s exhibit “Ocean of Stories.” Gallery at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. lvccld.org; shinoid.com

‘Springtime Fanfare’

Contemporary, spring-themed mixed-media mosaics by Lisa Fields Clark are on display through July 12. Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. lvccld.org; lisafieldsclark.com

Ross Takahashi

“Unnatural Selections of Ross Takahashi,” a collection of sculptural work that focuses on elements of an evolving world, opens July 14. Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. rosstakahashi.com

‘Viva Las Vegas’

Artist Doug Waterfield, professor of art at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, showcases his watercolor depictions of vintage Las Vegas signs at the Neon Museum through July 14. Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. lvccld.org

Armand Thomas

“Etcetera — Photographs of Repetitive Patterns,” featuring world street photography by Armand Thomas, will open July 16. Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. lvccld.org

To submit exhibit listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.