Art exhibits on display this week in Las Vegas

"Peony" by James and Christine Kim, who are exhibiting traditional Korean brush and ink paintings at West Charleston Library Gallery.

Birgit Tode

Colorful, resin artwork by Birgit Tode is on display in the exhibit “Beauty and Versatility of Resin.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘From Darkness Into Light’

Teams from the Illuminating Engineering Society created shadow sculptures from nonperishable goods for the exhibit “From Darkness Into Light.” The food items will benefit Three Square food bank after the exhibit. Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

‘Overcast’

A multimedia art exhibition by Brett Bolton. Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘A New Fall’

Visual artist Stephanie Serpick’s paintings of unmade beds and tossed sheets depict the empty bed as personal space in the exhibit “A New Fall.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. stephanieserpick.com

‘Winter Is Coming’

“Game of Thrones”-inspired artwork by Lisa Dittrich and Jeffrey Locke Lemert. Random Alchemy Art Gallery in New Orleans Square at Commercial Center, 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite B-215. facebook.com/randomalchemy.com

‘Korean Brush Painting’

Traditional Korean brush and ink paintings of landscapes, flowers and animals are on display in James and Christine Kim’s exhibit. West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. lvccld.org

Ed Rivera

Paintings by artist Ed Rivera are on display in the exhibit “Exploring Geometric, Organic and Other Relevant Subjects.” For more information, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

Pop-up exhibit

Joel Spencer examines mankind’s decision to exhaust the planet’s resources in his abstract and conceptual works on display in the exhibit “EX-HAUST-ED: Completely Used Up.” Storefront windows of the Quivx Building, 1 Charleston Blvd., located next to the Arts Factory. joelspencerart.com

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Sush Machida

Sush Machida’s paintings — a combination of modern pop art with traditional Japanese symmetry and animal themes — are on display in Machida’s exhibit “Twenty Years in Vegas.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. sushmachida.com

‘Personal Space’

Historic and contemporary Nevada stereoscopic photography, vintage analog cameras, and antique to modern viewers are on display in the exhibition “Personal Space: Stereoscopic Nevada.” The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Smith and Deluca’

Analog and mixed-media collages by Sid Deluca and Joi Smith. Unit 246 at The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. facebook.com/siddelucaart

‘Spring Members Show’

The Nevada Watercolor Society’s 50th-anniversary “Spring Members Show,” features more than 100 paintings created with water-based media. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas at Neonopolis Complex, 450 Fremont St., second floor. mglv.org

Student exhibition

The “2019 Art of the Young Child” exhibition features mixed-media artwork created by children (ages 6 months to 5 years old) in the CSN Early Childhood Education Laboratory Program. Artspace Gallery at the CSN Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

Core Contemporary

The exhibition “BLOW-OUT/FLOW’r-OUT,” featuring sculpturelike photographic prints by Leon Syfrit and mixed-media artwork by Holly Lay. Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D-222. corecontemporary.com

‘Golden’

A limited-edition image by sports artist Mark Trubisky to commemorate the Vegas Golden Knights’ inaugural season. Proceeds from sales will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Carnevale Gallery located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com

Thomas Shea

Landscape photographs of mountains, oceans, deserts and more by Thomas Shea are on display in the exhibit “Photography Art.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

City Lights Arts Gallery

Stained-glass artwork by Stephanie Rose is on display in the exhibit “Glass Art — My Way.” 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com; stephaniesglassart.com

Kathleen Nathan

Kathleen Nathan, CSN adjunct professor of art, displays photographs of daily life during her residence in Brooklyn, New York, in the exhibit “Inside Brooklyn.” Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery; kathleennathanstudio.com

‘Transitions’

Works illustrating the transitions and phases women experience in their lives are on display in the collaborative exhibition “Transitions.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Christopher J. Brandstetter

Photographs of Detroit schools, homes and other abandoned buildings are on display in Christopher J. Brandstetter’s exhibit “Detroit: Art in Decay.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. facebook.com/chrisbrandstetterphotography

Yayoi Kusama

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s exploration of infinite space is showcased in her installations “Infinity Mirrored Room — Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity” and “Narcissus Garden” at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa

Paul Lorin

Oil paintings capturing the falling sun on Southwest landscapes are on display in Paul Lorin’s exhibit “Sunsets: Capturing a Moment in Time.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient west Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

