Art galleries in Las Vegas

"Babalogic II" by Laurens Tan. Clark County

‘FIT Babalogic in the Desert’

Laurens Tan’s exhibit includes “Babalogic,” a model of the Tower of Babel, and “Birth (Dan Sheng),” a sculpture surrounded by 2,000 eggs. Rotunda Gallery at Clark County Government Center, 500 Grand Central Parkway. 702-455-7030; clarkcountynv.gov/parks/Pages/cultural-division.aspx

Ceramics exhibit

“Serve It Up,” the international juried show of functional ceramics, shows how the everyday object can be a work of art. Victor F. Keen Gallery at Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 702-375-4147; clayartsvegas.com

Global peace exhibit

“For a World Free From Nuclear Weapons,” an exhibit featuring 40 large panels of graphics, illustrations, photographs and text examining nuclear weapons issues from 12 different perspectives. The opening reception will be at 6 p.m. Monday. SGI-USA Las Vegas Buddhist Center, 2725 W. Charleston Blvd. 6-9 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. abolishnuclearweapons.com

‘Women of the West’

Oil paintings and pastel drawings by George Ameal Wilson. City Lights Gallery, 3 E. Army St., Henderson. 10 a.m-4p.m. Tue.-Sat. and noon-4 p.m. Sun. 702-260-0300; citylightsartgallery.com

BC Art Guild exhibit

“Whatever Your Heart Desires,” a fine art exhibit by Boulder City Art Guild artists. Main lobby and front hallway at Boulder City Hospital, 901 Adams Blvd. bouldercityartguild.com

‘Outside the Box’

An exhibit by artists who use cardboard as the main medium source of their artwork. Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Thu. 702-229-6511; lasvegasnevada.gov

Michael Davies artwork

“Beyond Good & Evil,” exhibition of cyber-kinetic creations, using motors, pulleys, lights and video, by Michael Davies. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas on the second floor at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St. Noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 702-382-2926; mglv.org

‘Play On Gary, Play On’

Curated by D.K. Sole, the exhibit includes a wooden wall sculpture by New York artist Richard Francisco, an assembly of traditional Mexican masks, and rarely seen historical objects from the Barrick Collection. West Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-5 p.m. Sat. 702-895-3381; unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Mario Basner photography

“World Heritage Collection,” a photographic art collection celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 702-534-0000; mariobasner.com

Costume design exhibition

“The Artistry of Pete Menefee: Costume Design for the Nevada Stage,” featuring photographs, stage costumes and original costume renderings for “Jubilee!” and “Splash.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Fur, Feathers & Fins: A Collection of Colorful Creatures’

Paintings and prints by Jan Harris Arduini, Rebecca Weeks Howard and Julie Diveley Townsend. Art House LV Gallery 1229 S. Casino Center Blvd. 1-5 p.m. Wed., Thu. and Sun., 1-7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 702-622-1388; facebook.com/arthouselasvegas

‘Leeward’

Abstract photographic landscapes of natural horizon lines by Jessica Larva, associate professor of art, media and design at DePaul University. Artspace Gallery at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.; 702-651-4146; csn.edu/artgallery

‘Tested Ground’

The exhibition includes photography, drawings and mixed media by Andreana Donahue, Alexa Hoyer, Joan Linder, Jenny Odell and Nicolas Shake. East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-5 p.m. Sat. 702-895-3381; unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Raiders — Rough & Ready’

The sports art exhibition features licensed paintings and prints of the Raiders by Dave Hobrecht, Edgar Brown, Robert Hurst and others. Proceeds from sales will benefit the Deacon Jones Foundation’s Young Emerging Artists Education & Scholarship Program. Bash Fine Art & Custom Framing, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 14; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-6 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. and by appointment. 702-550-4943; bashfineart.com

‘Selections From the House of Cards’

The “House of Cards” series, by Denise Weaver Ross, reimagines a deck of cards in large-scale mixed media works on paper. Jana’s RedRoom in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 135. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. 702-454-3709; deniseweaverross.com

‘Third World America II’

Daniel Miller’s exhibition of paintings to call attention to the homeless population in America. A percentage of all proceeds from sales will go to Three Square food bank. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. Noon-5 p.m. Tue.-Fri. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. 702-647-7378; facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘Opulent’

An exhibition of paintings by Lolita Develay. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, Art Square, 1025 S. First St. Noon-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Preview Thursday 5-9 p.m. First Friday 5-11 p.m. 719-371-5640; priscillafowler.com

‘Martyrs, Fools & Monsters’

Drawings and paintings by Peter Mengert. Wonderland Gallery in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110. Noon-4 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 4-11 p.m. First Friday or by appointment. 702-686-4010; wonderlandgallery.com

‘Beach Paintings’

An exhibition of paintings by Eva Celin. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, Art Square, 1025 S. First St. Noon-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Preview Thursday 5-9 p.m. First Friday 5-11 p.m. 719-371-5640; priscillafowler.com

‘My Visions of Italy’

Photographs by Boulder City Art Guild member Carol Bilodeau. An artist reception will be from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 6. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. 702-293-2138; bouldercityartguild.com

Drummers’ photography

“Summer of Drumming,” an exhibition of photography by musicians Steve Smith, Bill Ward, Chad Smith, Steven Adler, Carl Palmer, Dave Lombardo and Chad Sexton. Gallery of Music & Art in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 702-366-9904; gma-lv.com

Modernist Cuisine photography

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.-Thu. and 10 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. modernistcuisine.com

National Geographic Photo Ark

A photo exhibition of animals in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is on display along the wall adjacent to the Shark Reef and inside the attraction. Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 702-632-4555; natgeophotoark.org

‘I Am the Greatest’

Exhibition showcasing the life and legacy of boxer and activist Muhammad Ali. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 702-693-7871; bellagio.com

Clinton Wright exhibit

Images of everyday life of African-Americans in Las Vegas’ historic Westside neighborhood from the Clinton Wright Photograph Collection. Florence “Flo” Mlynarczyk Gallery at UNLV’s Lied Library, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. library.unlv.edu; 702-895-2111

‘Bringing It Home’

Exhibition of iconic Las Vegas souvenirs, including swizzle sticks, chips and more. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. 702-455-7955; clarkcountynv.gov

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs, costumes and personal narratives from performers to costume designers. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Branding Las Vegas, 1941-1958’

An exhibit showing how the Strip’s first 13 hotel-casinos branded themselves featuring the Richard and Nancy Greeno Collection of Las Vegas memorabilia and photographs. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘California Expressions’

Bobby Wheat’s large-format film photography exhibition features photos taken throughout California. Bobby Wheat Gallery at Downtown Summerlin, 1825 Festival Plaza Drive. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 702-569-7080; bobbywheat.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.