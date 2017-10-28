Art galleries in Las Vegas

"A Little Batty" at Obsidian Fine Art. Mandy Joy

Mannie Rubio "Skull," part of the "Healing Through Art" exhibit at The Corner Gallery.

‘Healing Through Art’

Artwork by veterans and active duty military, including paintings by featured artist Mannie Rubio. The Corner Gallery at Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 220. lasvegascornergallery.com

Obsidian Fine Art

Dia de los Muertos-themed paintings by Mandy Joy and macabre paintings by Steve Anthony. Obsidian Fine Art at the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240. facebook.com/obsidianfineart

‘Secondary Nature’

Exhibition of environmentally based photographs by Martina Shenal, associate professor of photography at the University of Arizona in Tucson. College of Southern Nevada Artspace Gallery. 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

Photography exhibit

“Ranching in the High Desert: Five Generations, One Family,” a photography exhibit by former Review-Journal staffer Jeff Scheid, covers a cattle branding weekend with the Fallini family. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Georgia Lawson

Exhibit of oil and watercolor paintings by Boulder City Art Guild member Georgia Lawson. The opening reception will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘Past Perfect’

Jeana Eve Klein’s mixed-media exhibit, inspired by abandoned houses, tells a visual story of a present place with the artist imagining its past. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. jeanaeveklein.com

‘Hello From Japan!’

This touring exhibit celebrates modern and traditional life in Japan. Visitors will experience a kawaii (which translates to cute or adorable) streetscape, inspired by Tokyo’s Harajuku district, and enjoy the serenity of a natural Shinto shrine park. Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place. discoverykidslv.org

Windows on First

Camilla Quinn’s exhibit “Appropriation” explores the history and evolution of the mandala, a Buddhist and Hindu geometric figure representing the universe. Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street. camillaquinn.com

Clinton Wright

Images of everyday life in Las Vegas’ historic Westside neighborhood from the Clinton Wright Photograph Collection. Florence “Flo” Mlynarczyk Gallery at UNLV’s Lied Library, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. library.unlv.edu

Raymond Pettibon

Drawings and prints from Raymond Pettibon. MCQ Fine Art, 620 S. Seventh St. mcqfineart.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

Art installation

Eight rare, original-edition cocktail books from The Collectif 1806: Antique Cocktail Book Collection are on display as part of the Delano Art Series. Delano lobby, 3940 Las Vegas Blvd. South. delanolasvegas.com; collectif1806.com

Heritage Gallery

“Over Here: Clark County and World War One” showcases the efforts of Clark County’s young community during the war. Items on display include a collection of 1917 Red Cross magazines, railroad artifacts and promotional posters. Heritage Gallery at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov

Nevada Clay Guild

Functional and nonfunctional sculptural works selected by Nevada Clay Guild artists. Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. lasvegasnevada.gov

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes @reviewjournal.com.

‘Preservation’

Photography, films and video by international contemporary artists explore the preservation of land, legacies, histories and the biological, in this group exhibition curated by Aurora Tang. East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Photo contest

Exhibition of the winners of the Springs Preserve’s annual photo contest. Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Vinyl banner exhibit

“Red” is the color theme for the vinyl banners on display as part of the city of Las Vegas Aerial Gallery. The exhibit features artwork by eight artists on light poles spanning eight blocks in downtown Las Vegas. First Street Art Trail, located on First Street from Boulder Avenue to Bridger Avenue.

‘World Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Pete Menefee exhibition

“The Artistry of Pete Menefee: Costume Design for the Nevada Stage,” curated by Karan Feder, features photographs, stage costumes and original costume renderings for “Jubilee!” and “Splash.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Ceramic exhibit

“What Goes Bump in the Night,” the annual juried show of ceramic work. Keen Gallery at Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St. clayartsvegas.com

Nevada Crossroads

Nevada poets and artists share their reflections on the past, present and future through a wide range of mediums, techniques and styles. The invitational exhibition is part of the Las Vegas Book Festival’s Illustrated Word Exhibition Series. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Desert Notes’

Artists Jill R. Baker, Megan Berner, Nicole Donnelly and Jennifer Meridian explore themes of desert, landscape and naturalism in their work, featuring drawings, photographs and short videos. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘Las Vegas Lineup’

Viewers are invited to help identify figures in vintage photos of Las Vegas in this interactive exhibit by the Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Metal art exhibit

Kim McTaggart’s “Cu Again: Automata” exhibit features metal art objects and sculptures made of silver, copper, bronze, gold and other elements. Rotunda Gallery at Clark County Government Center, 500 Grand Central Parkway. clarkcountynv.gov/parks/Pages/cultural-division.aspx

‘Prima Facie’

Exhibition of paintings and prints by Whitman Lindstrom and Lubov. Bash Fine Art &Custom Framing, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 14. bashfineart.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.