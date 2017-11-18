Art galleries in Las Vegas

Matthew Couper "Societe (with Bettie and Foucault)," 2015, oil on canvas

Matthew Couper "Chief Mourner and the Last Drop," 2017, oil on panel

‘From Dust to Water’

Paintings and prints from 2011 to 2017 by Matthew Couper, recipient of the Nevada Arts Council’s Artist Fellowship in Visual Arts 2018. RISE at Holsum Lofts, 241 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130. mattcouper.com

Disney artists

Mike Kungl and Miss Mindy will paint and sign works from 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Actress and artist Paige O’Hara will paint and do signings from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, and 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Magical Memories Gallery Featuring Disney Fine Art on the Terrace Level at Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. magicalmemoriesforumshops.com

Bash Fine Art

“Damsels in Distress,” paintings and sculptures by Marie Larkin, Sheri DeBow and Kurtis Rykovich. Bash Fine Art & Custom Framing, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 14. bashfineart.com

‘Las Vegas Lineup’

Viewers are invited to help identify figures in vintage photos of Las Vegas in this interactive exhibit by the Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Nevada Clay Guild

Functional and nonfunctional sculptural works selected by Nevada Clay Guild artists. Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. lasvegasnevada.gov

Georgia Lawson

Exhibit of oil and watercolor paintings by Boulder City Art Guild member Georgia Lawson. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘In Dreamy Solitude’

Drawing, paintings and mixed media artwork by Marianic Parra of Beziers, France. College of Southern Nevada Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Desert Notes’

Artists Jill R. Baker, Megan Berner, Nicole Donnelly and Jennifer Meridian explore themes of desert, landscape and naturalism in their work, featuring drawings, photographs and short videos. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Heritage Gallery

“Over Here: Clark County and World War One” showcases the efforts of Clark County’s young community during the war. Items on display include a collection of 1917 Red Cross magazines, railroad artifacts and promotional posters. Heritage Gallery at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov

Windows on First

Camilla Quinn’s exhibit “Appropriation” explores the history and evolution of the mandala, a Buddhist and Hindu geometric figure representing the universe. Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street. camillaquinn.com

‘Hello From Japan!’

This touring exhibit celebrates modern and traditional life in Japan. Visitors will experience a kawaii (which translates to cute or adorable) streetscape, inspired by Tokyo’s Harajuku district, and enjoy the serenity of a natural Shinto shrine park. Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place. discoverykidslv.org

‘Past Perfect’

Jeana Eve Klein’s mixed-media exhibit, inspired by abandoned houses, tells a visual story of a present place with the artist imagining its past. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. jeanaeveklein.com

Obsidian Fine Art

Landscapes by Mandy Joy and figure paintings by Steve Anthony. Obsidian Fine Art at the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240. facebook.com/obsididanfineart

Photography exhibit

“Ranching on the High Desert: Five Generations, One Family,” a photography exhibit by former Review-Journal staffer Jeff Scheid, covers a cattle branding weekend with the Fallini family. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Art installation

Eight rare cocktail books from The Collectif 1806: Antique Cocktail Book Collection are on display as part of the Delano Art Series. Delano lobby, 3940 Las Vegas Blvd. South. delanolasvegas.com; collectif1806.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

Steve Kilgour

“Steve’s Abstracts,” paintings by Steve Kilgour. City Lights Gallery, 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

Samurai warrior exhibit

“Samurai: Armor from the Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Collection” represents the evolution of the samurai warrior’s appearance and equipment over 600 years. Items on display include full suits of armor, helmets, weapons and masks. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com

Tim Bavington

“Sounds of Silence” features hand-painted watercolors by Tim Bavington. MCQ Fine Art, 620 S. Seventh St. mcqfineart.com

Nevada Crossroads

Nevada poets and artists share their reflections on the past, present and future through a wide range of mediums, techniques and styles. The invitational exhibition is part of the Las Vegas Book Festival’s Illustrated Word Exhibition Series. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Dia de los Muertos’

Colorful paintings and sculptures by 24 artists created to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. Wonderland Gallery in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110. wonderlandgallery.com

‘Preservation’

Photography, films and video by international contemporary artists explore the preservation of land, life and legacies in this group exhibition curated by Aurora Tang. East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Vinyl banner exhibit

“Red” is the color theme for the vinyl banners on display as part of the city of Las Vegas Aerial Gallery. The exhibit features artwork by eight artists on light poles spanning eight blocks in downtown Las Vegas. First Street Art Trail, located on First Street from Boulder Avenue to Bridger Avenue. 702-229-2787

‘World Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Pete Menefee

“The Artistry of Pete Menefee: Costume Design for the Nevada Stage,” curated by Karan Feder, features photographs, stage costumes and original costume renderings for “Jubilee!” and “Splash.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Resonating Objects’

California artist Margaret Noble’s exhibition of interactive sound and light sculptures influenced by the beat-driven dance culture of Southern California during the 1980s. Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

Clinton Wright

Images of everyday life in Las Vegas’ historic Westside neighborhood from the Clinton Wright Photograph Collection. Florence “Flo” Mlynarczyk Gallery at UNLV’s Lied Library, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. library.unlv.edu

‘California Expressions’

Bobby Wheat’s large-format film photography exhibition features photos taken throughout California. Bobby Wheat Gallery at Downtown Summerlin, 1825 Festival Plaza Drive. bobbywheat.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.