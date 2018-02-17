Art galleries in Las Vegas

Susanne Forestieri "My Sister Tina with Menu "

Susanne Forestieri "Edwin & Gina in Exotic Costumes"

Susanne Forestieri "Flamenca 3 with Yellow Dots"

‘Reminiscences’

Susanne Forestieri’s paintings feature images drawn from the artist’s life, including showgirls, dancers, family and landscape. The exhibition includes works in oils, charcoal, pastels and graphite. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org; susanneforestieri.com

Lamar Marchese

A collection of candid on-location portraits of people from around the world are on display in Lamar Marchese’s exhibit “Global Villagers: Street Portraits From Around the World.” The opening reception will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Arthur Houston Sr.

The “Nevada Wonders” exhibit features nature, landscapes and architecture photography by Arthur Houston Sr. A meet-the-artist reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. City Lights Gallery, 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

Christoph Ribbat

The Neon Museum will present its Times of the Signs lecture series at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Scholar in Residence Christoph Ribbat will discuss “Las Vegas Neon: Dreams &Delusions.” A reception with refreshments will begin at 6 p.m., and a Q&A will follow the lecture. Ne10 building, 1001 W. Bonanza Road. neonmuseum.org/happenings

‘Visual Meditations’

Jing Zhou’s digital print artwork explores common humanity and diverse society. Zhou is associate professor of art and design at Monmouth University in New Jersey. College of Southern Nevada Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery; jingzhoustudio.net

Masters exhibition

Paintings and photography by artists whose works appear in the “International Contemporary Masters” art books. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas at Neonopolis Complex, 450 Fremont St., second floor. mglv.org

Chinese Year of the Dog

Forty-five artists explore the idea and imagery of the dog through paintings, drawings and mixed media in this invitational exhibit for the upcoming Chinese New Year. Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

Masters exhibition

The group exhibit features artwork in a variety of mediums by Rainer Bertrams, Yaffa Cary and Vija Hamilton. The exhibition is part of the annual “Celebrating Life” juried art program. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Obsidian Fine Art

Wine and romance-themed paintings by Mandy Joy and oil figure paintings by Steve Anthony. Obsidian Fine Art at the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240. facebook.com/obsididanfineart

‘Where I Live’

Colorful drawings of houses created by Clark County elementary school students for the Nevada Housing Division’s annual art contest. Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Warp &Weft’

Gail Gilbert’s exhibit of metal and fabric sculptures explores the balance between forces of dissolution and renewal. Rotunda Gallery at Clark County Government Center, 500 Grand Central Parkway. gailgilbert.net

Harold Bradford

“A Thin Line” is a retrospective of the art of Harold Bradford. The exhibit showcases his range of work from illustration to abstract. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Cesere Brothers Photography

The fine art underwater photography exhibit features animals, fish, waves, sunset and landscapes. Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. ceserebrothers.com

‘Double Feature Artists’

Photographs and drawings by Boulder City Art Guild members Carol Bilodeau and Vicki Rosenberg. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Stephanie Serpick

Oil and acrylic paintings by Brooklyn, New York-based artist Stephanie Serpick are on display in the exhibit. Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery; stephanieserpick.com

Windows on First

Camilla Quinn’s exhibit “Appropriation” explores the history and evolution of the mandala, a Buddhist and Hindu geometric figure representing the universe. Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street. camillaquinn.com

Repurposed objects

Eight artists used found or discarded objects, including bicycle tires, straight pins, tin cans and motorcycle parts, to create artwork on display in the exhibit “From Refuse to Reuse.” Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Vinyl banner exhibit

“Red” is the color theme for the vinyl banners on display as part of the city of Las Vegas Aerial Gallery. The exhibit features artwork by eight artists on light poles spanning eight blocks in downtown Las Vegas. First Street Art Trail, located on First Street from Boulder Avenue to Bridger Avenue.

‘World Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

Samurai warrior exhibit

“Samurai: Armor From the Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Collection” represents the evolution of the samurai warrior’s appearance and equipment over 600 years. Items on display include full suits of armor, helmets, weapons and masks. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. bellagio.com

‘Built’

Photography by Aaron Mayes and items from the Building Las Vegas project are on display in the UNLV Special Collections &Archives exhibit “Built: A Photographic Survey of the Built Environment of the Las Vegas Valley.” UNLV’s Lied Library, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. library.unlv.edu

Brandon Boyd

Paintings and drawings by Brandon Boyd, lead singer of the rock band Incubus, will be on display at the Hard Rock Hotel, to coincide with his band’s limited engagement. The large-scale display of fine art prints will be available for viewing through 2018. The Joint entrance at Hard Rock Hotel. brandonboyd.me

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.