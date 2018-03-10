Art galleries in Las Vegas

Mandy Joy Wine set "A Splash of Red" and "A Splash of White."

Steve Anthony "Cicada," oil figure painting.

Obsidian Fine Art

Wine and romance-themed paintings by Mandy Joy and oil figure paintings by Steve Anthony and watercolor illustrations by Megan Dresback. Obsidian Fine Art at the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240. facebook.com/obsididanfineart

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art

The art collective 3 Baaad Sheep, featuring artists Alexander Sky Carranza, Eddie “Cicifu” Canumay and Alexander P. Huerta, displays new mixed media paintings in its exhibit “I know more then you think I do.” Art Square, 1025 S. First St. facebook.com/3baaadsheep

Bikini Atoll Nuclear Test

Watercolor painting by renowned naval artist Arthur Beaumont depicts the 1946 Baker atomic test during Operation Crossroads on Bikini Atoll. Pacific Testing Gallery at National Atomic Testing Museum, 755 E. Flamingo Road. nationalatomictestingmuseum.org

Julie Townsend

Paintings and drawings by Boulder City Art Guild member Julie Townsend are on display in the exhibit “I Dare You Not to Smile.” The reception will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘Identity Tapestry’

The 20-foot art installation by San Francisco artist Mary Corey March commemorates the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy. Visitors are invited to participate in its creation with webs of hand-dyed yarn and statements of identity and experiences. West Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Visual Meditations’

Jing Zhou’s digital print artwork explores common humanity and diverse society. Zhou is associate professor of art and design at Monmouth University in New Jersey. College of Southern Nevada Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery; jingzhoustudio.net

Wonderland Gallery

Mixed media glass mosaics by Lisa Fields Clark. Wonderland Gallery in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110. lisafieldsclark.com

‘Reminiscences’

Susanne Forestieri’s paintings feature images from the artist’s life, including showgirls, dancers, family and the landscape. The exhibition includes works in oils, charcoal, pastels and graphite. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. susanneforestieri.com

Lamar Marchese

A collection of candid on-location portraits of people from around the world are on display in Lamar Marchese’s exhibit “Global Villagers: Street Portraits From Around the World.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

City Lights Arts Gallery

The annual Spring Juried Show, featuring works in watercolor, acrylic, oil, drawing, photography and mixed media. 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

‘Where I Live’

Colorful drawings of houses created by Clark County elementary school students for the Nevada Housing Division’s annual art contest. Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient west Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Harold Bradford

“A Thin Line” is a retrospective of the art of Harold Bradford. The exhibit showcases his range of work from illustration to abstract. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Repurposed objects

Eight artists used found or discarded objects, including bicycle tires, straight pins, tin cans and motorcycle parts, to create artwork on display in the exhibit “From Refuse to Reuse.” Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘Year of the Dog’

Forty-five artists explore the idea and imagery of the dog through paintings, drawings and mixed media in this invitational exhibit for Lunar New Year. Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

Samurai warrior exhibit

“Samurai: Armor From the Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Collection” represents the evolution of the samurai warrior’s appearance and equipment over 600 years. Items on display include full suits of armor, helmets, weapons and masks. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. bellagio.com

‘Built’

Photography by Aaron Mayes and items from the Building Las Vegas project are on display in the UNLV Special Collections &Archives exhibit “Built: A Photographic Survey of the Built Environment of the Las Vegas Valley.” UNLV’s Lied Library, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. library.unlv.edu

2018 International Masters Exhibition

Paintings and photography by artists whose works appear in the “International Contemporary Masters” art books. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas at Neonpolis Complex, 450 Fremont St., second floor. mglv.org

Masters exhibition

The group exhibit features artwork in a variety of mediums by Rainer Bertrams, Yaffa Cary and Vija Hamilton. The exhibition is part of the annual “Celebrating Life” juried art program. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Brandon Boyd

Paintings and drawings by Brandon Boyd, lead singer of the rock band Incubus, will be on display at the Hard Rock Hotel to coincide with his band’s limited engagement. The large-scale display of fine art prints will be available for viewing through 2018. The Joint entrance at Hard Rock Hotel. brandonboyd.me

Vinyl banner exhibit

“Red” is the color theme for the vinyl banners on display as part of the city of Las Vegas Aerial Gallery. The exhibit features artwork by eight artists on light poles spanning eight blocks in downtown Las Vegas. First Street Art Trail, located on First Street from Boulder Avenue to Bridger Avenue. 702-229-2787

‘World Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Cesere Brothers Photography

The fine art underwater photography exhibit features animals, fish, waves, sunset and landscapes. Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. ceserebrothers.com

