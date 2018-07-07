Art galleries in Las Vegas

"Six Mix Bubble Fix" by Dominique Steffens

Skye Art Gallery

Dominique Steffens, known for her paintings of Champagne cans, will be at Skye Art Gallery from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. The gallery will host a new collection of Steffens’ original acrylic paintings. On Level 3 at the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. skyeartgallery.com

Charleston Heights Arts Center

Abraham Abebe’s three-dimensional abstract paintings depict probability and high contrast in life and reflect the pursuit of identity. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Dean Martin exhibit

Las Vegas News Bureau photos and video of Dean Martin are on display in the exhibit “Dean Martin: The King of Cool.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

‘Quilts for Vegas’

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center hosts the exhibit featuring handmade quilts donated from Las Vegas and around the world for victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy. Rotunda Gallery at Clark County Government Center, 500 Grand Central Parkway.

Djibril N’Doye

“Taking Root and Blossoming” features drawings on wood with a woodburner and/or oil pencil by Senegali artist Djibril N’Doye. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Sculpture exhibit

Artists used cardboard materials to create detailed sculptures on display in “Outside the Box II.” Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Mini-quilt exhibit

Artists have prepared quilts as patriotic fine art objects in the juried exhibit “Patriotic Threads.” Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Eugene Rolfe

Photographs of the Republic of Korea taken by former U.S. Air Force officer Eugene Rolfe while stationed in Osan are on display in the exhibit “Korea ’76.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Andrew Schoultz

The Marjorie Barrick Musuem of Art hosts “In Process: Every Movement Counts,” a museumwide installation with murals by Los Angeles-based artist Andrew Schoultz. UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Vibrance’

Sign designer and artist Brian Henry uses everyday lighting elements in his new series of light art explorations. Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street.

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas exhibition features rare photographs and costumes from the long-running show. West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd.

‘Golden Anniversary’

“50 Years of Preserving History: Celebrating the Golden Anniversary of the Clark County Museum” presents the museum’s history through a collection of photographs and objects. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient west Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Hearts4Vegas

Drawings, banners and cards sent by people around the world to Las Vegas after the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy are on display in the Hearts4Vegas Traveling Exhibition. Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Hills Drive. artslasvegas.org

Photography exhibit

Microscopic crystals that formed in th

e juices squeezed from fruits and vegetables are on display in Robert Belliveau’s exhibit “Microscopic Beauty of Fruits and Vegetables.”Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Crafters exhibit

Handmade crafts created by members of the Las Vegas Crafters Guild are on display in the exhibit “Holy Crafts!” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

‘Primal Water’

Paintings, sculptures, photography, site-specific installation and film by 14 artists celebrate the diversity and beauty of Japanese culture in the exhibit “Primal Water.”Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com

Jim Atha

Shapes, patterns and colors of nature are on display in Jim Atha’s abstract photography exhibit “Wet is Wild: Water Stories.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Artists in residence

Artwork by Whitney Lynn, Allison Wiese and Karl Orozco are featured in the exhibit “Neon AIR: Radiant Residents.” Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Obsidian Fine Art

Mandy Joy’s paintings show visions of the afterlife, Scottish folklore and dragons in the exhibit “Surrealism and Folklore.” Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240. facebook.com/obsididanfineart

‘Fading Shadows’

Black-and-white portrait drawings examining light and personality by David Veliz. Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org

Keith Noble

Oil paintings of seascapes and landscapes of the California coast by Boulder Cit Art Guild member Keith Noble. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

City Lights Arts Gallery

Oil and acrylic paintings by Merle Williams is on display in the exhibit “Memories.” 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Carnevale Gallery

Mixed media pieces from photographer Art Wolfe’s “Human Canvas” project and limited edition fine art prints are on display. Carnevale Gallery, located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. humancanvasproject

‘World Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

