Art galleries in Las Vegas

‘Onset’

A collection of artwork created by UNLV students entering the Bachelor of Fine Arts program. The exhibit features works by Jenifer Alba, Mia Badilla, Andre Escamilla, Holly Haywood, Arcis Hickman, Helen Lee, Alexandrea Parker and Lilia Todd. Student Union Art Gallery at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/donnabeamgallery

Thomas Bisesti

Spiritual paintings by artist Thomas Bisesti will be on display during a pop-up art show from 6-8 p.m. Saturday. A portion of the proceeds will go to Amma’s Global Charities. The Enlightenment Center, 5795 S. Sandhill Road, Suite B. tombisesti.com

‘Overcast’

Medium- and large-scale paintings by Shona Macdonald, professor of studio art and art department chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Macdonald will participate in an artist talk at 4 p.m. Thursday. Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

Linda Shaffer

Printmaking and jewelry inspired by nature and traveling are on display in Linda Shaffer’s “Journeys” exhibit. The artist’s reception will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘Celebrating Life!’

The annual juried exhibit features works by artists ages 50 and older. Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Obsidian Fine Art

Mandy Joy’s new series of landscape and tree paintings and new oil figure paintings by Steve Anthony are on display. The opening reception will take place on First Friday and include live music by Kiara Brown. Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240. facebook.com/obsididanfineart

City Lights Arts Gallery

George Ameal Wilson’ s paintings and pastel drawings depict subjects including Chinese prospectors in mid-19th-century gold country and African-American cattle wranglers. The artist reception will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday. 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

Nevada Clay Guild

Ceramic works by members of the Nevada Clay Guild are on display in the exhibit “Mud ‘N More.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Abraham Abebe

Ethiopian artist Abraham Abebe’s three-dimensional abstract paintings depict probability and high contrast in life and reflect the pursuit of identity. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Faculty exhibition

Mixed-media artwork by Marcus Civin, Cara Cole, Ashley Doughty, Kay Leigh Farley, Michael Fong and Sean Slattery, new faculty members of UNLV’s Department of Art, are on display at the Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery. UNLV’s Alta Ham Fine Arts building, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/donnabeamgallery

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Primal Water’

Paintings, sculptures, photography, site-specific installation and film by 14 artists celebrate the diversity and beauty of Japanese culture in the exhibit “Primal Water.” Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com

Nancy Good

Using her original photographs from Burning Man, Nancy Good created large-scale kaleidoscopic images, on display in the exhibit “See, Touch & Go Dream: The Burning Tapestries.” Core Contemporary, 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com; Delano Hotel, 3940 Las Vegas Blvd. South. nancygoodart.com

‘Bleaching’

College of Southern Nevada alumna Elena Wherry’s watermedia artwork uses abstraction and representation to highlight the die-off of coral reefs by the process known as bleaching. College of Southern Nevada Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

David Roberts

Etch A Sketch renderings of cartoons, portraits and architecture by David Roberts are on display in the exhibit “Beyond the Stairs.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. lvccld.org

Invitational exhibit

Artists explore the duality of ordinary artwork versus extraordinary artwork in the exhibit “Ordinary Extraordinary.” Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

‘Energy of Emotions’

Through her use of color, Musheera Nagazi’s acrylic paintings convey the emotions she felt while fighting cancer. Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Photography exhibit

Microscopic crystals that formed in the juices squeezed from fruits and vegetables are on display in Robert Belliveau’s exhibit “Microscopic Beauty of Fruits and Vegetables.” Big Springs Gallery, Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

J.K. Russ

Collage works incorporating photographs of community members are part of J.K. Russ’ “Desert Flower Power Landscape” exhibit. Rotunda Gallery at Clark County Government Center, 500 Grand Central Parkway. facebook.com/jo.russ

‘Vibrance’

Sign designer and artist Brian Henry uses everyday lighting elements in his new series of light-art explorations. Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street.

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes @reviewjournal.com.

Hearts4Vegas

Paintings, banners and drawings sent from people around the world to Las Vegas after the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy are on display in the Hearts4Vegas Touring Exhibition. A reception and exhibition talk with city of Las Vegas Public Art Program staff will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday with the talk starting at 7 p.m. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

