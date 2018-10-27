Art galleries in Las Vegas

Vogue Robinson, Literary Artist with Lance Smith, Visual Artist "SeeingSaying" exhibition at Nevada Humanities Program Gallery

Oscar Oswald, Literary Artist with Daniel Habegger, Visual Artist "SeeingSaying" exhibition at Nevada Humanities Program Gallery

Sam Gilpin, Literary Artist with Sean Slattery, Visual Artist "SeeingSaying" exhibition at Nevada Humanities Program Gallery

Erica Vital-Lazarre, Literary Artist with JK Russ, Visual Artist "SeeingSaying" exhibition at Nevada Humanities Program Gallery

Illustrated Word Exhibit

Collaborative works created by pairing literary and visual artists to celebrate the Las Vegas Book Festival are on display in the Nevada Humanities and Test Site Projects exhibition "Seeing Saying." A reception featuring a curators' talk will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art

“Neither Envelope Nor Matter Only,” exhibit of organic hangings, art installations and paintings by Dolores Bossuyt, opens during the Preview Thursday event from 6 to 9 p.m. at Art Square, 1025 S. First St. priscillafowler.com

Raul Colon

Artwork from more than 18 books by award-winning children’s illustrator Raul Colon are on display in the exhibit “Tall Tales &Huge Hearts.” Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

Emil Fu

Ink-wash paintings, derived from the ancient Chinese tradition of brush painting, and color ink paintings by Emil Fu are on display in the exhibit “The Beauty and Rhythm of Ink.” Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. lvccld.org

Leila Hernandez

Mixed-media textile artwork by El Salvador native artist and designer Leila Hernandez are on display in her exhibit, “La Visa Negra.” College of Southern Nevada Fine Arts Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

World War I exhibition

The Springs Preserve and Nevada State Musuem explore what led to World War I and Nevada’s contributions at home and abroad in “The Great War: The Western Front and the Nevada Homefront.” Artifacts and reproductions of propaganda posters are included in the joint exhibit on display at the museum’s Entryway gallery and the Springs Preserve’s Big Springs Gallery and Boomtown 1905 exhibit. Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., and Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Member show

Calligraphy, paper arts and book arts by the members of the Fabulous Las Vegas Scribes. Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. lvccld.org

‘Sid the Science Kid’

Kids can learn about machines, the laws of motion, air power and more at the new traveling exhibit based around the award-winning PBS Kids TV series. Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place. discoverykidslv.org

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Etty Yaniv

Etty Yaniv used multiple layers of repurposed materials, including torn paper and cut-up plastic pieces, to assemble her installation works on display in the exhibit “On the Horizon.”Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org; ettyyanivstudio.com

Hearts4Vegas

Paintings, banners and drawings sent from people around the world to Las Vegas after the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy are on display in the Hearts4Vegas Touring Exhibition. East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave. artslasvegas.org

‘Visions II’

Artwork showcasing the heritage of Native American artists Tom Jones, Fawn Douglas, Robert Martinez, Rebecca Eagle, Sky Hopinka, Ray Valdez and Noelle Garcia. Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

James Stanford

Digital collages of neon signs and Las Vegas landmarks are on display in James Stanford’s exhibit, “Shimmering Zen.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Fall show

Original paintings created by members of the Nevada Watercolor Society are on display in the juried exhibition. Gallery at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Core Contemporary

Robby Martin, aka Biscuit Street Preacher, challenges human and societal imperfections in his exhibit of paintings “Nunca Ido — Never Gone.” Core Contemporary, 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

‘How We Mourned’

A selection of items — including stuffed animals, letters, candles, flags and rosaries — left by residents and visitors at makeshift memorials following the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

‘Renderings From the Heart’

Original artwork created by members of the Clark County Artists Guild. West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. ccartistsguildvegas.com

‘Soundscapes’

Explore how people have created sound in the past and how we experience it now to connect to the people around us in the group exhibition “Soundscapes.” West Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Nova May

Brightly colored tubes and suspended butterflies made from paper, cardboard and paper-mache with lighting elements are used to represent the transformational power of music taking flight in Nova May’s art installation “In Flight: Energy Liberated.” Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street.

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. vunlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Jennifer Weber

Classic cars, pin-up models and neon motel signs are on display in Jennifer Weber’s digital collage art exhibit, “Wanderlust.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org

‘Paracosm’

Paintings and mixed-media works by local artists Kim Johnson and KD Matheson are on display in the exhibit “Paracosm.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘Visions of Nature’

Jose and Blanca Rodriguez’s exhibit of landscape and wildlife photography. Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

Brissa Arana

Ceramic artwork by Mexican-American artist Brissa Arana is on display in the exhibit “De Chile, Mole y Pozole: Absence of Uniformity.” Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Bobbie Ann Howell

Cut paper, drawings, photographs and sculptures by native Nevadan artist Bobbie Ann Howell are on display in the exhibit, “Silenced Snowstorm.” The artist talk, workshop and reception will be at 6 p.m. Thursday. College of Southern Nevada Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

